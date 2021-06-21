Heavyweight DQ’d from title bout for stomping champ’s head three times

It was a Bolivian nightmare for Saul Farah in his latest match-up as Pedro Tabares got disqualified from their heavyweight clash for stomping on his head.

The incident happened as the pair traded blows in the sixth. Farah was dropped and possibly on his way to defeat when Tabares went for him as he was down.

Their apparent bad blood spilled over, and Tabares amazingly couldn’t stop himself from attacking the Bolivian heavyweight title-holder.

Aiming MMA-style punches, Tabares then stomped on Farah three times as mayhem ensued and a mass of people entered the ring.

Tabares reportedly broke Farah’s nose during the assault. However, it’s not known whether the punch or the kicks caused the damage.

Farah, 38, is one of the most recognizable boxers from Bolivia, having fought over 100 times professionally.

Turning pro back in 2004, “El Fenix Asesino” has endured a chequered career of ups, downs, and 26 losses. He’s also been KO’d 18 times during that spell.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

Every time Farah stepped up a level to seek an opportunity at the highest level, he lost despite being a long-reigning domestic champion. He did win a fringe WBC trinket, though.

Losing against Rafael Zumbano Love, Gonzalo Basile, Billy Wright, George Arias, Junlong Zhang, and Samir Nebo tells their own story.

All have never reached the lofty heights, and all defeated Farah, primarily by knockout. However, Farah remains a hero in his native country.

Regarding Tabares, he’s likely to face a lengthy ban from any combat sports in the future after what were shocking scenes.

Authorities will never show leniency for sickening kicks to the head during a boxing match. Certainly not part of the Queensberry Rules.

