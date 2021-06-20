Wasserman Boxing signs trio of Brits to promotional deals

June 20th, 2021

Wasserman Boxing is delighted to announce the signing of a hat-trick of top UK talent as Hosea Stewart, Linus Udofia and Razor Ali ink promotional deals.

Hosea Stewart, the explosive heavyweight handpicked by Anthony Joshua for sparring ahead his world title fight with Kubrat Pulev and proposed bout with Tyson Fury, will enter the professional ranks with Wasserman Boxing.

Stewart hails from a family that has boxing running through its veins, and has already proven his pedigree as an amateur. The 24-year-old is a two-time Midlands champion, ABA finalist and GB Amateur Championship winner.

“Let’s get to work,” said Stewart. “Throughout this whole pandemic, and even before it I told myself, keep working, keep doing what you do, keep making moves – and now I’m making moves with the biggest players in the game!”

On sparring with Anthony Joshua, Stewart says he believes the experience has teed him up perfectly for a move into the pro game.

“I know I’m ready for this. I wouldn’t let myself do it if I didn’t know 100% I was ready,” he said. “Sparring with AJ and other top class professionals has left no doubt in my mind that I can do this. I have a lot of work to do, I need to focus on my game, but that’s what I’ve been doing for years now. I’m here on the heavyweight scene and I’m here to cause some problems!”

English Champion ‘Lightning’ Linus Udofia (16-0, 8 KOs) has also put pen to paper as he looks to progress his already impressive career. The hard-hitting middleweight is hot off the back of a TKO win over John Harding Jr, and has his eyes set on moving up the ranks and challenging for more belts.

“My team are the best in the business and now we’ve joined Wasserman we will become a real force in the sport,” he said. “The idea of signing with Wasserman and working with the Sauerland brothers really excited me!

“Look at the moves they’re making. They’re expanding and showcasing the very best talent in the country. The next generation as well as the most exciting fighters currently. This is what boxers dream of. It’s what I dreamed of and I’m excited and raring to go!”

Completing a hat-trick of signings is British Iranian Alireza ‘Razor Ali’ Ghadiri (3-0). The undefeated featherweight has overcome adversity and homelessness to become one of the most sought after young talents in the sport after arriving in the UK as a political refugee.

“I’ve been dreaming of this situation for years – I’ve worked every day for the last 5 years, no days off, to get into this position,” said Ali. “When I came to the UK, I had no money – I was literally penniless, couldn’t speak any English and was sleeping on the streets.

“I want to inspire people. When you’re Mr Nobody you can’t inspire people, but I feel now I can become someone who can share a story. Even if it’s just one person, I can say life tried to KO me, but I came back and I’m here.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland says today’s signings are a signal of intent from Wasserman Boxing as they look to deepen their stable by developing the best young talent alongside established stars.

“We’re delighted to welcome Hosea, Linus and Ali to the team,” said Sauerland. “Today’s signings are statements of where we are moving with Wasserman Boxing. We want to work with the most exciting young talent who are hungry to develop. We will be continuing to grow our stable and will have more exciting announcement coming soon.”