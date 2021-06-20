Gabriel Rosado scores stunning upset KO against Bektemir Melikuziev

June 20th, 2021

Sye Williams

Gabriel Rosado put himself in the shop window for an unlikely world title shot after coming back from a beatdown to KO undefeated Bektemir Melikuziev.

In the co-main event to Jaime Munguia’s victory, “King” Rosado (26-13-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, scored a one-punch knockout victory against Uzbek standout Melikuziev.

Before the turnaround, Melikuziev was 7-0 with 6 KO’s.

After suffering a knockdown, Rosado landed a fight-finishing right hand at 1:21 of the third round. It was a potential KO of the Year.

“I knew I would have to dig deep,” said Gabriel Rosado. “I had more experience than he. But he’s very strong and throws heavy shots.

I was trying to time him, but he caught me with the body shot. He didn’t drop me. But I took a knee to recover. And then I got the win.”

Afterward, Munguia mentioned Rosado for a future match-up on a Golden Boy bill.

Undercard:

Raul “Cougar” Curiel (10-0, 8 KOs) of Tampico, Mexico, scored a ninth-round technical knockout victory against Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (14-2, 10 KOs) of North Hollywood, California, in a welterweight battle.

Curiel ended the fight by landing a barrage of punches that forced the referee to call the action at 2:10 of the aforementioned round.

Alexis “Lex” Rocha (17-1, 10 KOs) of Santa Ana, California, returned with a knockout victory at 2:12 of the second round against Jameson Bacon (26-5, 17 KOs) of Manadaue City, Philippines, in a welterweight battle.

Demetrius Banks (10-11-1, 5 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan, scored an upset unanimous decision win against Tristan Kalkreuth (8-1, 6 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas six-round cruiserweight fight.

Banks won with scores of 54-60, 55-59, and 54-60.

Manny Flores (10-0, 7 KOs) of Coachella, California, scored a knockout win against Daniel Lozano (15-11-1, 11 KOs) of Bowling Green, Florida.

The action was halted at 1:15 of the first round.

Jousce Gonzalez (11-0-1, 10 KOs) of Glendora, California, scored a third-round TKO victory against Gabriel Gutierrez (7-9, 5 KOs) of El Paso, Texas.

The contest was a scheduled six-round welterweight fight. The fight was stopped at 1:43 of the third round.