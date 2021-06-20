Angelo Leo gets decision win on Jermall Charlo undercard

Esther Lin

Angelo Leo recorded the 21st triumph of his career by defeating Aaron Alameda on the undercard to Jermall Charlo’s latest title match-up.

In a highly competitive and entertaining opening bout, former world champion Leo (21-1, 9 KOs) earned a hard-fought majority decision over Alameda (25-2, 13 KOs).

The judges scored the fight 98-92, 96-94, and 95-95.

“I knew it was a close fight,” said the 27-year-old Leo. “Aaron Alameda is a tough fighter. He has 25 wins for a reason, so I knew it would be a tough fight. I think I landed more blows. I was the busier fighter. He didn’t throw as much as me, and I was the more active fighter.”

Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Leo, who fights out of the Mayweather Promotions stable, impressed the judges by holding a 200-175 edge in power punches landed and connecting on 85 body shots compared to just 15 Alameda.

The two combatants combined to land 402 punches in the all-action affair and were within 20 punches landed of each other when the final bell rang.

“The fans spoke, and they make the best judges,” said Alameda, referencing the loud boos that rained down after Jimmy Lennon Jr. announced the judges’ decision.

“I felt like I won tonight. I think people saw it that way, too, even if the judges didn’t. Maybe the fact that he was the champion and the favorite coming in played a role in the decision.

“But I felt like I did what was necessary to win that fight and felt really good throughout.”

Leo, who dropped his WBO belt when he lost a decision to unbeaten Stephen Fulton Jr. in September, successfully began his re-ascent to another world title opportunity.

Despite the loss, Mexico’s Alameda proved that he belongs in the upper echelon of the red hot 122-pound division.