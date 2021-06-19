Heavyweight Tommy Welsch aims to go 3-0 in Brussels tonight

June 19th, 2021

Hennessy Sports

Iron-fisted heavyweight prospect Tommy Welch has his first pro fight on foreign soil tonight in Brussels, Belgium, as he looks to take his record to 3-0.

The 25-year-old hot talent from Brighton has a great opportunity to keep active and get another fight under his belt when he features on the Maatala Production event and takes on Hungary’s Gyorgy Kutasi over four rounds.

Powerhouse Welch has made quick work of his first two opponents, just last month he destroyed Dmitrij Kalinovskij in the opening round and prior to that on his pro debut in December he stopped Matt Gordon in the second round.

All-action Welch doesn’t intend to rack up the rounds and wants to wipe out Kutasi in quick time to show he means business on his rise up the heavyweight division.

He said, “I know what I’ve got in front of me and I don’t want to be going in there doing rounds with this guy. At this early stage of my career it’s not about the rounds, that will come later as I step up, it’s about getting in there and unloading my punches and taking him out quickly, effectively and in devastating style.”