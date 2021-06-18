Two unbeaten heavyweight contenders aim to bring Klitschko glory back

June 18th, 2021

Ukrainian heavyweight fight fans finally have a double-act to look forward to in the top division following two emerging undefeated contenders.

Reminiscent of the days when Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko gave their nation hope of a 200 pounds plus champion to be proud of, two more fighters are on the path to the top.

Viktor Vykhryst, a 29-year-old former amateur star, spent time learning from Klitschko himself after sparring sessions with Wladimir.

Comparisons between the six-foot-five-inch Vykhryst and Wladimir are already evident. Vykhryst was delighted to hear them when speaking to Channel 24 in Ukraine when they trained together.

“It’s very pleasant for me to hear such comparisons,” he said. “My boxing life has started and developed on Wladimir’s fights.

“I’ve learned a lot from him, and I will try to fight as successfully as he did and achieve comparable things in my career.”

At 7-0, “Victor Faust” has also based himself in Germany – as the Klitschko’s did – and similarly to another fighter on the verge of making an impact at heavyweight.

The highly-rated Vladyslav Sirenko. Yes, you’ve guessed it – a solid and decorated youth amateur. Sirenko is already 17-0 and pushing the top fifteen at the weight.

HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING

At present, he’s ranked number 38 by the World Boxing Council but is only two or three good victories away from cracking the voluntary championship spots.

Younger than Vykhryst at 26, Sirenko could be around for at least another decade if matched correctly. But both could be forces at the very top in the next three to five years.

Once Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder begin to wind down their careers around that time, the heavyweight division will widen. The Ukrainian fight fans, who love a top division punch-up, will hope both men can be there or thereabouts when it happens.

The pandemic has halted the progress of Vykhryst but has had the opposite effect on Sirenko. The latter has been able to fight four times during Covid-19, scoring two via knockout.

Promoted by Oleksandr Usyk’s company, there are high hopes for Sirenko moving forward.

Klitschko material? – They have a lot to live up to in that respect.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.