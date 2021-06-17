Oscar De La Hoya has finally found an opponent for his boxing comeback

June 17th, 2021

Mike Tyson Ranch

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya has finally booked an opponent for his long-awaited exhibition comeback as Triller prepares to welcome him back.

The ten-time world champion has been mulling over a return for years and teasing fans about a potential big-money clash with a big-name boxer.

But due to his age, the Olympic gold medalist opted to go down the route of finding an MMA star to share the ring with next. Enter Brazilian Vitor Belfort.

Ex-ESPN reported Ariel Helwani confirmed the news on Thursday as De La Hoya sets a date in the fall.

“Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort have verbally agreed to meet in a boxing match on September 18 under the Triller banner, per Ryan Kavanaugh,” said Helwani.

Revealing more details about the weight, gloves, and length of the contest, he added: “Exhibition bout. DLH 175 pounds, Belfort 190. 10 oz gloves. Two minutes rounds. Eight rounds.”

“Hoping for LV. They will do a concert Sat/Sun & a Verzuz,” concluded Helwani.

Oscar De La Hoya & Vitor Belfort have verbally agreed to meet in a boxing match on Sept. 18 under the Triller banner, per Ryan Kavanaugh. Exhibition bout. DLH 175 pounds, Belfort 190. 10 oz gloves

2 min rounds. 8 rounds. Hoping for LV. They will do a concert Sat/Sun & a Verzuz — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 17, 2021

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Only this week was De La Hoya speaking about a potential clash with Conor McGregor once he’s up and running with his second career in exhibitions.

McGregor would be a coup for Triller if they can get him. De La Hoya is interested, and ex-UFC star Henry Cejudo sees it as easy work for DLH.

Mike Tyson took a question from Elie Seckbach on whether De La Hoya should knock on his neighbors’ door to ask for a fight. He answered: “That would be great.” [Oscar De La Hoya] doesn’t comment.

Cejudo interjects: “Oscar would put him away. He’s a killer, and he’s not a Mayweather.

“He’s not a defensive guy. If he were to fight Conor in boxing, he wouldn’t last a minute, I swear to you. Left hook, jab.”

Oscar finally speaks: “Erm, That would be interesting.

“After he made half a billion dollars, I think Conor is pretty good. I have always respected him.

“There is always respect amongst fighters Unless you have a beef with somebody.”

For now, De La Hoya vs. Belfort is on. McGregor will be an interested spectator on September 18. That’s for sure.