UFC star predicts “Oscar De La Hoya beats Conor McGregor in a minute”

June 17th, 2021

S.Verbeek / BT Sport

Ten-time world champion pugilist Oscar De La Hoya would take out MMA’s Conor McGregor “in a minute” if they met in a boxing match exhibition.

That’s the view of UFC legend Henry Cejudo who spoke about the possible fight on a taping on Mike Tyson’s HotBoxin’ Podcast.

Reporter Elie Seckbach, a regular backstage at the shows, was there – as always, with his camera to capture the discussion.

It went like this:

How do you like the beach life Mike up in Newport?

“I love it. Conor McGregor moved in next to me,” said Mike.

Maybe you can visit Mike at his house and then knock on Conor’s door and say, Conor, let’s fight?

Tyson responded: “That would be great.” [Oscar De La Hoya] doesn’t comment.

Cejudo interjects: “Oscar would put him away. He’s a killer, and he’s not a Mayweather.

“He’s not a defensive guy. If he were to fight Conor in boxing, he wouldn’t last a minute, I swear to you. Left hook, jab.”

Oscar finally speaks: “Erm, That would be interesting.

“After he made half a billion dollars, I think Conor is pretty good. I have always respected him.

“There is always respect amongst fighters Unless you have a beef with somebody.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA RESPECT

That “respect” De La Hoya speaks maybe there for McGregor, but it certainly hasn’t been there for Floyd Mayweather of late.

De La Hoya admitted he’s on a mission to take recently-signed Gilberto Ramirez from 41-0 to 52-0 to break Mayweather’s retirement record.

The Golden Boy boss made the blueprint public knowledge as “Zurdo” prepares to go 42-0 against Sullivan Barrera in his next outing.

“The long-term plan is to get him to 52-0. Get him to break the record that Floyd Mayweather holds [by two wins],” said De La Hoya.

“We want to get him to that undefeated record, break that record of 50-0.

“Then he will break another record. He was the first Mexican super middleweight champion ever.

“Now, he can be the first fighter to break Floyd Mayweather’s record,” he added.