Mauricio Sulaiman presents WBC Freedom Belt to Houston’s Mayor

June 17th, 2021

WBC

Mauricio Sulaimán, President of the WBC in the company of sensational twin champions Jermall and Jermell Charlo, presented Mr. Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Texas, the WBC Freedom belt.

A unique masterpiece prepared by the World Boxing Council to commemorate the Day of the Emancipation and end of slavery in the United States (Juneteenth).

This precious belt will also be awarded precisely on June 19, the day that commemorates the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas, to the winner of the match between the undefeated WBC world middleweight champion, Jermall “Hit Man” Charlo and Mexican Juan Macias Montiel.

At the WBC Freedom Belt award ceremony, at the Toyota Center, Mayor Turner vowed to guarantee inclusion throughout society.

He also presented the Charlo brothers with a special certificate naming June 19 Charlo Brothers Day.