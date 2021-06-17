BoxFan Expo returns to Las Vegas, Nevada on September 18

June 17th, 2021

WE ARE BACK!!! With pandemic restrictions lifting, the Box Fan Expo has announced its return to Las Vegas and its Sixth Box Fan Expo for fans and the boxing industry.

The event will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during Mexican Independence weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is thrilled to open its doors to boxing fans from all over the world, as well to all major boxing companies, promoters and industry people during this Mexican holiday weekend. Traditionally a major fight will take place in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan experience event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs.

Centered in boxing’s long-time home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry.

The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com – @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at: https://bitly.com/BoxingExpo2021

The Last Box Fan Expo that took place in 2019 was another huge success.

Over 3500 enthusiastic boxing fans from all over the globe had a chance to meet and greet some of their favorite fighters, including current and former world champions, top fighters of today, and many of the boxing celebrities such as Julio Cesar Chavez, Sugar Ray Leonard, Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Thomas Hearns, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Abner Mares, James Toney, Floyd Mayweather Sr., Devin Haney, Claressa Shields, Jessie Vargas, Michael Spinks, Riddick Bowe, Vinny Paz, Anthony Dirrell, Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer and many others …

Those fighters plus more boxing celebrities took pictures, signed autographs for their fans who attended the Box Fan Expo. Fans also had an opportunity to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from fighters and companies involved with the sport of boxing

The Box Fan Expo also played host to the second edition of “Box Fan Expo Invitational 2019”. This was an incredible amateur show which showcased several highly ranked and top USA amateur boxers who competed against the best in their division and more importantly in front of thousands of boxing fans that attended the Expo.

Those invited to compete had a chance to get huge exposure and get noticed by top boxing companies as well as industry people that were present that day during the event.