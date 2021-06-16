Tyson Fury entourage declare “We won!” as Deontay Wilder team retreat from bizarre stand-off

June 16th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Tyson Fury’s team declared a victory at the press conference this week ahead of a first-ever world title defense for the two-time heavyweight champ.

Fury is skeptical about what Deontay Wilder can alter ahead of their trilogy clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas next month.

The WBC world heavyweight champion, nicknamed “The Gypsy King,” went face-to-face with Wilder for five minutes on Tuesday, believing nothing has changed between them.

Wilder, the former long-time heavyweight champion who reigned for five years, squared off for a long and intense staredown in Los Angeles and looked relaxed in his surroundings.

Nonetheless, Fury was unimpressed and said the American must change something to compete with him from the first bell.

Complete with a new coach in tow, Wilder chose not to speak and made an opening statement before listening to music for the entirety.

He said: “Enough has been said. It’s time to cut off his head. Come July the 24. There will be bloodshed. Get your tickets now, and I’ll see you soon.”

The silent antics displayed by Wilder non-plussed the calm Fury.

“I hope Deontay brings something different for this fight. He needs to if we’re facing facts. I hope he brings a challenge. Hopefully, Malik Scott can bring the best out of Deontay Wilder.”

The press conference threatened to get a little out of hand towards the end as Fury’s brother Shane began antagonizing Wilder and his team. This berating continued until Wilder’s team retreated, and Fury’s entourage shouted, “We won!”

Before that declaration, Fury was as confident as ever in his ability to defeat Wilder when they meet.

TYSON FURY

“It was a crazy roller coaster toward this fight. I always say, ‘you’re never fighting someone until you’re in the ring opposite them.’

“It wasn’t hard for me to adjust to fighting Deontay Wilder again. It’s what I’m paid to do.

🔥 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗘 𝗢𝗙𝗙 🔥 @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber share a long and intense face off ahead of their July 24th trilogy clash 💥 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/DzKGWkF6yc — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) June 15, 2021

“I’m just always training and staying motivated. I’m happy to be living and here right now. I look forward to today. That’s how I manage everything. I’m a “living in the moment” type of person.

