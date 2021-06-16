Salita wins IBF bid for Shishkin vs Shvedenko, winner faces Canelo or Plant

June 16th, 2021

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions proudly announces he has won the purse bid to stage a 12-round super middleweight elimination fight for the #1 contender spot between two unbeaten contenders, Detroit-based Russian Vladimir Shishkin and Germany-based Russian Evgeny Shvedenko.

The winner of the fight between IBF #8 Shishkin (12-0, 7 KOs) and IBF #3 Shvedenko (15-0, 6 KOs) could be ordered to next face the winner of the unification fight between IBF Champion Caleb Plant and superstar WBC, WBO and WBA champ Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, expected to happen in September.

The purse bid, held today (June 15, 2021) at the IBF offices in New Jersey, was won by Salita for a bid of $355,000, which eclipsed the bid by Farcher Sport who bid $277,308. The purse bid split will be 60% for Shvedenko and 40% for Shishkin.

While no venue or specific date have been hammered down, the IBF further mandates that the fight must take place within 90 days of the bid or by Monday, September 13, 2021.

Salita, promoter of Shishkin, says this is huge news for his undefeated supermiddleweight and former amateur star.

“Winning this purse bid puts Vladimir one fight away from a world championship fight if he wins and, if Canelo wins against Plant, a unified super middleweight championship fight against one of boxing’s pound-for-pound best,” said a happy Salita. “But first he has to get past his countryman Shvedenko, whom he knows will not be an easy feat. This will be a very tough fight and we are honored to have won the right to promote it.”

In just 15 fights, 29-year-old Shishkin, from Serpukhov, Russia, has already won the WBA Continental Super Middleweight Championship with a KO 5 over Gasan Gasanov and also won the WBA Asia Super Middleweight Title with a TKO 7 over Sergey Khomitskiy.

He was last seen in February of this year, scoring a dominating unanimous decision over then 23-1 Ghanaian Sena Agbeko. Big for the weight class, Shishkin stands 6’ 1” and is extremely strong. He boxes with power behind a world-class jab and has excellent defense.

“Vladimir Shishkin is the man to defeat Canelo Alvarez,” added Salita. “I said it while watching him work before I signed him. He has all the tools and experience you need. He’s already in camp with Tyson Fury and (trainer) Sugarhill getting ready for this big showdown because the whole team knows how much it means to win. And he will win.”