Mikkel Kessler-trained Oliver Zarena returns June 19th in Hamburg

June 16th, 2021

Oliver Zaren (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Serbia’s Predrag Cvetkovic (6-19-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round clash on June 19 in Hamburg, Germany as the Danish Super Middleweight looks to extend his unbeaten record.

Zaren, who is trained and managed by former five-time World Champion Mikkel Kessler, returns to action following a unanimous points win over Konstantin Alexandrov on September 26 at the Struer Energi Park.

“I’m really looking forward to fighting on Saturday. I feel ready and really well prepared,” said the 21-year-old from Roskilde. “My love of the sport and my goal of becoming world champion has always kept me going, even in the tough times, and it helps to have two skilled coaches in Mikkel Kessler and Thomas Macon in my corner.”

In preparation for Saturday’s showdown with Cvetkovic, Zaren has been sparring former WBA World Super Middleweight Champion Vincent Feigenbutz. The hard-hitting German takes on Nuhu Lawal on the same card in Hamburg as he looks to set up a hotly anticipated showdown with Felix Sturm.

“The sparring with Vincent has been really instructive for me and super good preparation for my fight on Saturday. I’m really happy I got the opportunity,” said Zaren.

“I know my opponent is strong and experienced, but I think his boxing style suits me well, and I am ready!”

Zaren’s coach and manger Mikkel Kessler has been impressed with the development of the former four-time national amateur champion.

“Oliver is getting better and better every day and he is learning fast,” said Kessler. “He is still developing muscle and strength because he is so young and this will only get better as the years go by. You are going to see world class boxing from Oliver. Look out for this kid. He’s got something special!”

The young Dane also has the backing of promoter Nisse Sauerland, who believes he can go a long way in the sport.

“Oliver is one of the most exciting talents to come out of Denmark in recent years,” said Sauerland. “If he works hard and dedicates himself, he can achieve a lot. He’s got an incredible team around him with Wasserman Boxing as his promoter and Mikkel Kessler as his coach. I look forward to seeing him back in the ring.”