June 25th 2300 Arena card move to July 23rd in Philadelphia

June 16th, 2021

The recently announced June 25th fight RDR Promotions fight card at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia will be moved to Friday July 23rd.

This will set p one of the biggest weekend in recent Philadelphia boxing history as RDR Promotions will present “Crossroads” fight weekend with two huge nights of boxing on Friday, July 23rd and Saturday, July 24th (Card to be announced this week).

Tickets Bought from Fighters, must be returned to the Point of Purchase for a refund. Those tickets WILL NOT be honored on July 23rd; Tickets Bought at the 2300 Arena WILL BE honored.

In the main event on July 23rd, will be a “cant miss” eight-round lightweight bout between Nahir Albright and Jeremy Hill.

Albright of Sicklerville, New Jersey has a record of 12-1 with six knockouts.

The 25 year-old Albright has been streaking as he stopped his last four opponents which includes early wins over Dante Cox (6-1) and his fight when he stopped former world title challenger Cosme Rivera in eight-rounds on May 28th in Rivera’s home country of Mexico. Albright also has wins over Danny Murray (1-0), Glenford Nickey (4-1-1) and Roy McGill (6-1-1).

Hill of New Orleans has a record of 15-1 with 10 knockouts.

Hiil, 28 years-old is a three-year pro who has wins over Leshawn Alcoks (1-0), Xavier Wilson (11-1-1) and Travis Castellon (16-3-1). Hill is coming of of a fourth round stoppage over Deivi Julio on May 15th in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Also taking part in an eight-round bout will be Derrick Whitley Jr. taking on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Whitley of Springfield, MA is 6-1-1 and is a four-year professional. He is coming of a no-contest against Jermaine Corley, as Whitley suffered a cut before the fourth round.

Donald “No Love” Smith (12-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a eight-round featherweight bout.

In a six-round heavyweight tilt, Garrett Wilson (18-17-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joel Caudle (8-5-2, 5 KOs) of Raleigh, NC.

In four-round Bouts:

Ryan Umberger (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bensalem, PA takes on Ryan Schwartzberg (0-1-1) in a junior middleweight fight.

Afunwa King (3-1, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY takes on Clarence Whitehead (0-2 of Philadelphia in a light heavyweight fight.

Isaiah Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Damien Robinson (1-0, 1 KO) of North Carolina in a super lightweight contest.

Rashan Adams of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against an opponent to be named in a junior lightweight bout.

Muhsin Cason (7-0, 4 KOs) of Las Vegas will see action in a cruiserweight bout.

Tickets are $75, $100, $150 and $250 for VIP Box, and can be purchased from the fighters or emailing rricerivew@yahoo.com

1st Bell is at 7 PM