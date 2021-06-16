Joe Joyce vs Carlos Takam takes place in UK before Fury vs Wilder in US

In a heavyweight starter to the United States main event featuring Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, Joe Joyce will fight Carlos Takam at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday, July 24.

Joyce will risk his lofty world rankings and guaranteed future heavyweight title shot when he goes to battle with Takam, live on BT Sport.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry will present this colossal event in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Destructive Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) is back in action for the first time since his tenth-round win against Daniel Dubois last November when he captured the vacant European title and relieved Dubois of his British and Commonwealth titles.

Victory against former world title challenger Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) will cement Joe’s status as the next WBO mandatory challenger.

Besides his sky-high WBO ranking, Joyce is ranked number six by the WBC for Fury’s crown and tenth for the IBF belt held by Joshua, who is also WBA and WBO champion.

Joyce would love to better Joshua, who stopped Takam in the tenth round of an IBF and WBA World title defense in October 2017.

Takam, who will be boxing in Britain for the fourth time when he faces Joyce, has been in great form recently.

He has won four consecutive bouts and most recently beat American Jerry Forrest in Las Vegas.

Takam remains fiercely ambitious and knows that upsetting Joyce is his route back to the top of the Heavyweight division.

JOE JOYCE

Joe Joyce said: “I only want competitive fights. But everyone wants to avoid me. Carlos Takam didn’t even want to spar me in Las Vegas. So I’m surprised he’s taken the fight.

“He has operated at a high level for a long time. But on July 24th, I will activate the Juggernaut… and I will run him over.”

JOE DEGUARDIA (President of Star Boxing, Promoter of Carlos Takam): “Joyce-Takam is a significant and compelling heavyweight fight.

“Certainly, if Carlos wins, it puts him in a position to take Joe Joyce’s #1 World ranking and eventual World Title shot, so Carlos is extremely anxious to capitalize on this opportunity”.

Carlos Takam added: “I am excited about my fight on July 24th! Hey Joe, let’s give the great boxing fans in the UK an exciting fight! Be ready because I am a problem.”