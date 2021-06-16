George Kambosos Jr. blasts “irresponsible” Teofimo Lopez over delay

June 16th, 2021

Dave Thompson

George Kambosos Jr. is absolutely devastated to see his mandatory chance delayed as Teofimo Lopez gets treatment for Covid-19.

The lightweight contender was in the best shape of his life for the fight, due to go down this Saturday on Triller until Lopez tested positive.

Kambosos Jr. now has to wait two months to get the undisputed champion in the ring and laid the blame squarely at his opponent’s door.

“Absolutely devastated! I’ve been away from my kids for thirteen weeks, and I flew my pregnant wife over to be by my side,” explained the rugged Australian.

“I put every bit of my life into this camp with my team. But I would have been an undisputed champion this weekend. I know it, and you know it.

“Your actions and decisions have affected not only our fight but everyone involved in this fight!

“Pure irresponsibility on your whole side. Our time will come, and I promise you and the world that I’m going to take you out worse than ever for everything.

“You can run, but you can’t hide! As hard as it is to comprehend this right now, I remain focused on the end goal.

“I will be champion of the world. Thank you to everyone for the support worldwide.”

Lopez broke his silence on the matter and is sure his actions kept more people from getting Covid-19.

“By now, you’ve heard the news that I have had to withdraw from the fight due to COVID,” he said. “Being a champion means doing hard things.

“No exception, and I choose to keep my fellow athletes safe. I’m devastated to disappoint so many people.

“I know the sacrifices we have all made to get here, and I believe I am doing the right thing. I don’t want to infect anybody.

Sport has power. I choose to use my power to be a good example. The most powerful thing I can do is protect those I love. I love boxing and all of the athletes, fans, trainers, sponsors, and promoters.

“Thank you, everyone, for your good wishes. I appreciate your support!”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ UPDATE

WBN’s Dan Rafael spoke to Lopez’s father Teofimo Sr. shortly after the disappointing news. He received an update on the condition of the champ.

Spoke to Teofimo Lopez Sr. tonight. He said his son is ill with Covid-19 but getting treatment and they plan on fighting Kambosos on the Aug. 14 rescheduled date. He said they appreciate everyone's prayers and words of support. #boxing #LopezKambosos — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) June 16, 2021

“Spoke to Teofimo Lopez Sr. tonight,” stated Rafael. “He said his son is ill with Covid-19 but getting treatment.

“They plan on fighting Kambosos on the Aug. 14 rescheduled date. He said they appreciate everyone’s prayers and words of support.”

Lopez vs. Kambosos should now go ahead on the new date. However, Evander Holyfield exclusively revealed an offer to fill in for the headliner this weekend.

Holyfield’s advisor Kris Lawrence told WBN: “We heard earlier today that the Lopez-Kambosos fight was off because Lopez tested positive for Covid, and Evander immediately said if they’re looking for somebody to fill in, he is ready and willing.

“So he’s ready, and McBride’s camp said they’re ready also. So Evander said he’s been in the gym.

“We were supposed to fight on June 5, so Evander’s been in the gym. He doesn’t ever stop training.”