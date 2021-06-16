Floyd Mayweather CEO: Fury vs Joshua would tank in the US market

June 16th, 2021

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe believes Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder made the correct decision in securing a trilogy.

Following the collapse of Fury vs. Anthony Joshua due to arbitration launched by Wilder, UK fans questioned the validity of another installment of the saga.

Joshua and Fury’s fans are keen to see an undisputed fight go ahead, even if the all-British bout doesn’t even take place on home soil.

Ellerbe is not one of those who can get on board with the business sense in Fury vs. Joshua happening just yet, as Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man says the fight would bomb in the most important market of all.

Due to Joshua’s profile on the opposite side of the Atlantic stemming from his refusal to devote time to breaking America and his knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr., Ellerbe is all-in on Fury vs. Wilder III.

When asked why there’s a need for Fury vs. Wilder III when the UK supporters wanted Joshua, Ellerbe said: “I disagree.

“There’s a tremendous interest for the trilogy. Again I’m afraid I have to disagree. We all have opinions. But the fact it’s a great fight with tremendous interest, and it will do very good biz.

“Trust me. If Fury/Josh had been made, it would do great international business. But [it would] tank in the U.S.

“U.S fans as a whole (not diehards) give zero f’s [about Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua].”

Aked about Wilder’s demeanor in the press conference, Ellerbe added: “He’s just ready to let his hands do the talking on 24 July.

When discussing the potential for Fury to turn his attention back to AJ after another win over Wilder, his UK promoter Frank Warren was distinctly more positive.

“I’m delighted to see Tyson Fury have an opportunity to defend his prestigious WBC Heavyweight Championship of the world.

“Since making his comeback with Queensberry in 2018, Tyson has shown the remarkable character he has and cemented himself as the best heavyweight of his generation.

“Make no mistake, though. This is no easy fight. Deontay Wilder is an incredibly dangerous puncher and has tremendous self-belief for invoking this rematch.

“I’m sure this will be another absolute classic. I remain confident Tyson will prevail again. Then we can hopefully look forward to an undisputed fight in the future.”