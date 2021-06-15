Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III press conference eruption fears

Sixteen months of bad blood, conspiracy theories, cheating accusations, arbitration rulings, and failed undisputed negotiations will be spilled as Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder go head-to-head in Los Angeles this Tuesday.

It’s certainly not expected to be pretty.

WBN can reveal there are already concerns on both sides of the Fury vs. Wilder fence that the pair could end up in a brawl if things go south quickly.

Like the time Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson went at it and punches were thrown in anger for their heavyweight clash, Fury and Wilder may need extra security at the Novo.

Lewis ended up with a bite on his leg. Tyson, for his part, took a full-force punch to the face.

From the moment Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder left the ring after their anticipated rematch, which the challenger in seven brutal rounds won, the former champion cried foul.

The American stated Fury and his team had either spiked his water, done something to their gloves, or that they used some underhand tactics to get an edge.

Wilder stated he just felt off in some capacity. During the aftermath, though, he was at a loss to explain exactly what that was.

Months on, and “The Bronze Bomber” still repeated those allegations.

Fury put out a vehement denial to Wilder after hearing stories for a while before airing a response. When they now go eyeball-t0-eyeball, things could get ugly.

“The Gypsy King” will no doubt fight his corner, potentially literally. That’s if Wilder and his coach Malik Scott, a former heavyweight contender himself, become threatening or abrasive towards him.

At present, there’s been little said about just how much animosity exists between them. Sadly, it may not be fully apparent until they are locked in the same room with the cameras rolling.

Hopefully, as they did before the rematch, they’ll get time to sit together and iron out some of the differences before they go on air. If they don’t, who knows what might happen.

Tune in on Tuesday!

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III PRESSER DETAILS

In anticipation of their third heavyweight championship showdown, WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will go face-to-face. The presser happens in Los Angeles at the official kick-off press conference on Tuesday, June 15.

Boxing’s most charismatic and explosive heavyweights, Fury and Wilder, will continue their rivalry in the ring.

Furthermore, their trilogy takes place on Saturday, July 24, headlining a pay-per-view event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.