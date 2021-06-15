Ticket information confirmed for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III

June 15th, 2021

Ticket information is released for the heavyweight showdown between superstars Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Nevada next month.

Two heavyweight kings are set for a third world title showdown as the undefeated WBC world champion known as “The Gypsy King.”

Fury puts his title on the line against the former longtime heavyweight champion nicknamed “The Bronze Bomber.”

Their trilogy takes place on Saturday, July 24, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The resumption of one of the great heavyweight feuds, Fury vs. Wilder III, will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), from Manchester, England, has held the lineal heavyweight crown since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

His comeback from substance abuse and mental health issues inspired millions. It was the two fights against Wilder propelled him back to the top of the heavyweight heap.

Their December 2018 draw — with Fury rising off the deck in the climactic 12th round — elevated both men to the forefront of the boxing world.

Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round of their one-sided February 2020 rematch. However, Wilder wanted an immediate third crack at his 6’9, 270-pound adversary.

Wilder (42-1, 41 KOs), a 2008 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, won the heavyweight title in January 2015. He single-handily re-energized the heavyweight division.

At the same time captivating fans with his electrifying power and charisma.

Wilder held the WBC heavyweight world title for more than five years. He notched ten consecutive successful defenses. That’s more than all-time greats Mike Tyson, Joe Frazier, and Lennox Lewis while earning a reputation as one of the most devastating punchers in boxing history.

Nine of his 10 title defenses ended via knockout, including a pair of come-from-behind victories over Cuban star Luis Ortiz and a one-punch, first-round demolition over 2012 U.S. Olympian Dominic Breazeale.

Wilder’s knockout ratio of more than 93 percent still stands as the highest for any heavyweight champion, past or present.

Tickets go on sale TODAY, June 15 at 12 p.m. PT and can be purchased at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.