Two talented Lou DiBella fighters participate on Triller card on Saturday night

June 15th, 2021

DiBella Entertainment’s stable of world-class talent will be front and center this Saturday, June 19, in Miami, FL, with George Kambosos Jnr and Charles Conwell competing in the main events on Triller and FITE.tv, as part of Triller Fight Club’s epic day of championship boxing from loanDepot Park, Home of the Miami Marlins.

The Triller Fight Club main event will feature DBE’s Kambosos (18-0, 10 KOs) challenging for the unified and undisputed lightweight championship of the world versus Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs). In the main event of the undercard broadcast, which will be free-to-air on Fite TV, 2016 U.S. Olympian Conwell (14-0, 11 KOs), of Cleveland, OH, defends his IBF USBA and WBC USNBC super welterweight championships versus Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (27-2-0, 15 KOs), of Whitman, MA.

Guided by International Boxing Hall of Fame Promoter, Lou DiBella, the night is the culmination of the rapid ascent of Kambosos, 28, who is rated IBF #1, WBO #1, WBA #8 and WBC #13. When Kambosos made his DBE debut in 2018, knocking out Jose Forero in one round at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, in the main event of Broadway Boxing, it was his first time competing as a professional outside of Australia.

Since then, Kambosos has racked up wins in New York City at Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas at the MGM Grand, Malaysia as part of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse show, and even in Greece, the place of his heritage. Most recently, Kambosos traveled to the United Kingdom on October 31, 2020, and defeated former world champion Lee Selby on his home turf to secure the shot at Lopez.

The Triller Fight Club main card begins at 9 PM ET and features four bouts, including Lopez vs. Kambosos and is available on Triller.co, FITE.tv, and through traditional pay-per-view outlets.

Conwell, who signed with DBE and Holden Productions immediately following the 2016 Olympics, is amid his own ascent toward a world title. Conwell will be making the fourth defense of the USBA title he won at Madison Square Garden in 2019 versus Courtney Pennington and the first defense of the USNBC title he won in his last bout, a ninth-round TKO of then-unbeaten Madiyar Ashkeyev on Ring City USA.

The undercard telecast is free to watch and begins at 3:30 PM ET on FITE.tv.