Teofimo Lopez contracts Covid-19, Triller show delayed with no venue set

June 15th, 2021

Teofimo Lopez will have to wait another two months for the first defense of his clutch of 135-pound title belts after a setback with just days remaining.

The undisputed lightweight world champion has tested positive for symptomatic COVID-19.

His highly anticipated defense against mandatory challenger George Kambosos has been rescheduled for August 14, 2021, at a location to be determined.

Presented by Triller Fight Club, the boxing and music pay-per-view extravaganza was set to emanate this Saturday, June 19, from loanDepot park, home of the Miami Marlins.

His team confirmed Lopez’s diagnosis this morning.

“We send our best to Teofimo and his family and hope they get well soon. However, we look forward to seeing this epic battle on August 14, 2021,” said Triller Fight Club co-founder Ryan Kavanaugh.

“Additional information on the rescheduled date, including all musical acts and ticketing, will be announced shortly.

UNDERCARD

Triller Fight Club had announced a stacked undercard featuring 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles ‘Bad News’ Conwell (14-0, 11 KOs). He goes up against Mark ‘The Bazooka’ DeLuca, (27-2, 15 KOs), of Whitman, MA.

In the middleweight division, two-time world title challenger Willie ‘El Mongoose’ Monroe Jr. and heavyweight Zhilel ‘Bang Bang’ Zhang (21-0-1, 17 KOs) of Zhouhou are also scheduled to appear on the PPV bill.

Previously announced on the main card and co-featured, competing for the Women’s Super-Middleweight Undisputed World Title, Franchon ‘The Heavy Hitting Diva’ Crews-Dezurn, (7-1, 2 KOs), holder of the WBO/WBC belts challenges WBA/IBF title-holder Erin Cederroos, (8-0, 4 KO).

The pair battle over ten rounds. The victor will also receive the RING Magazine belt.

HUNTER

Las Vegas, NV resident Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter II (19-1-1, 3 KOs) will battle Michael ‘White Delight’ Wilson (21-1, 10 KOs) of Medford in a heavyweight clash OR.

They compete in a ten-round WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator.

Hunter is currently ranked #7 by Ring Magazine and #10 by ESPN.

Competing for the WBC International Super Featherweight Silver Championship, Andy ‘El Tiburon’ Vences, (23-2-1, 12 KOs) of San Jose, CA, meets Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll, (19-2-1, 5 KOs), of Dublin, Ireland.

The fight is scheduled to be a 10-rounder.

Furthermore, news on the venue will be confirmed soon. Therefore, the card is unchanged as yet.