Star Boxing sign undefeated super lightweight Alex Vargas

June 15th, 2021

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing is pleased to announce that it has comes to terms on a promotional agreement with Bellport, Long Island’s, undefeated super lightweight, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (10-0 4KO’s).

Alex has been one of the latest “Rockin’ Fights” series fan favorites, bringing flag waving, t-shirt wearing followers while appearing six times at the famous venue.

A boxer who can ‘stick and move’ on command, Alex, who has superior footwork and hand speed, is not afraid to brawl and often has his growing fan base cheering wildly during his spirited action-packed fights.

Alex made a name for himself in the amateur circuit, claiming two Junior Olympic Titles, two NY Metro Titles, but most impressively, Alex won the 2013 NY Golden Gloves Championship (162 lbs.) at the Barclay’s Center, being named the Mark Breland Fighter of the Tournament.

With much success in the ring, Alex put down the gloves and picked up a textbook for nearly four and a half years.

After attending Suffolk Community College, Alex attended SUNY Cortland earning his bachelor’s degree in teaching English as a second language.

From there, Alex would earn a bilingual certificate from the Institute of International Language in Colombia, South America.

Upon returning to the US, Alex picked up the gloves and got right back to work almost seamlessly, finishing as a 2018 NY Golden Gloves finalist (152 lbs.)

After a victory in his pro debut in September of 2018, at “Rockin’ Fights” 32, Alex has not looked back, ripping off ten consecutive wins.

Alex credits his team, trainer/father Michael Vargas, trainer Andre Rozier, and strength and conditioning coach, Anthony Tuminello of Pro-Fit (Deer Park) for keeping him in shape and busy during the pandemic, managing to secure four victories during COVID.

Sparring with the likes of Chris Colbert, Star Boxing stablemate Chris Algieri, and Richard Commey has allowed Alex to stay ready for any and every opportunity.

The anticipated sell-out crowd will once more be filled with a sea of “El Toro” t-shirts and rowdy fans cheering on Alex, as he is set to return to The Paramount for the seventh time on September 4, at “Rockin’ Fights” 39.

“I’m happy to have finally worked out a deal with Star Boxing,” said Alex Vargas. “It made the most sense seeing what Star Boxing has done with Joe Smith Jr. and Chris Algieri, being two Long Island guys who came up the same way I am.

“Star Boxing has produced 2 out of the 4 world champions from Long Island and I’m hoping to be the next. I am excited to be back in the ring at The Paramount. I can’t wait to go out there and put on a show in front of all of my fans and hear them chanting for the first time since February of 2020.”

Trainer and father of Alex, MIKE VARGAS had this to say about the signing, “We’re happy to finally agree on a contract with Star Boxing. I can’t wait to have my son fight on Long Island again. I’m sure his fans are going to be louder than ever. Thank you to Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for all their effort. See you in September when ‘El Toro’ makes his return!”

“Alex has grown a great following through the “Rockin’ Fights” series at The Paramount, and we are happy to ink this deal with him and his team,” said Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA. “Alex is a hardworking and talented fighter who is well schooled both in and out of the ring.

“We hope to continue to grow his fan-base with the “Rockin’ Fights” series and put him on the same path that was so successful with guys like Joe Smith Jr. and Chris Algieri, our other world champions, who developed at the Paramount. September 4 is going to be a great night as Star Boxing brings boxing back to New York!”

Tickets to “Rockin’ Fights” 39 are now available by visiting www.Ticketmaster.com. Do not wait to purchase your tickets, as they will move quickly!