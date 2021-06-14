Miguel “El Michoacano” Flores highlights no-televised Charlo vs Montiel card

June 14th, 2021

Texas native Miguel “El Michoacano” Flores will highlight the non-televised undercard lineup in a featherweight attraction on Saturday, June 19 as the former world title challenger enters the ring for an eight-round bout from Toyota Center in Houston in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The event is promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at toyotacenter.com.

Unbeaten WBC Middleweight World Champion Jermall Charlo will headline the night in a title defense against hard-hitting Juan Macias Montiel live on SHOWTIME on a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast that begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

The non-televised undercard will also see Mexico’s Alexis Salazar (23-3, 9 KOs) take on Argentina’s Jairo Rayman (16-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight clash, 22-year-old prospect Desmond Lyons (6-2, 2 KOs) entering the ring for a six-round lightweight bout, welterweight Willie Jones (7-2, 4 KOs) competing in a six-round attraction and New Orleans-native Michael Angeletti (2-0, 1 KO) fighting in a four-round super bantamweight affair.

Flores (24-4, 12 KOs) will look to bounce back from a pair of defeats against top tier fighters when he steps into the ring on June 19.

The 28-year-old from Spring, Texas most recently dropped a December 2020 contest to Eduardo Ramirez after going the distance with four-division champion Leo Santa Cruz in a November 2019 super featherweight title bout.

Flores turned pro in 2009 at just 17-years-old and was victorious in his first 22 bouts.