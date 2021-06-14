Heavyweight who shocked amateur champ in 84 secs names six targets

June 14th, 2021

Ed Mulholland

Andrey Fedosov aims to build on a stunning upset victory over an opponent tipped to be a future heavyweight champion by facing some of the biggest names in the division.

After his first-round destruction of former world amateur champion Mahammadrasul Majidov on April 17th, Fedosov wants to fight the top heavyweights in the world.

Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs) took out Majidov by scoring two vicious knockdowns. He stopped the accomplished fighter in 84 seconds in Hollywood, Florida.

With champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua tied up with mandatory defenses and presumably followed by two bouts against each other, the top contenders in the division will need quality opponents for the next 12-18 months.

Enter Fedosov.

The 35-year-old native of Shuya, Russia, has not lost in eight years and feels that bouts with the top contenders are a natural

“Look at my resume. It is as good as any, and now is my time to get my opportunity against one of the rated fighters in the division,” said Fedosov, who now has a new lease of life at 200 pounds plus.

HEAVYWEIGHT TARGETS

“Guys like Andy Ruiz, Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, Luis Ortiz, Joe Joyce, or Charles Martin are on my radar.

“I know these guys are waiting around for title shots. But if they really know what is happening in the heavyweight division, they will be waiting a long time for that.

“They need to fight. I want to get one of them in the ring,” added the 2015 Boxcino champion.

Artie Pelulo has guided Fedosov into a position where a future world title shot is not out of the question. Therefore, Fedosov should be able to secure a top star soon.

“Andrey is willing to fight anyone in the division. So there are a lot of potential great matchups for Andrey.

“We are working to secure one of those top contenders,” said the Banner Promotions President.