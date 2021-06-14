Floyd Mayweather CEO threatens Triller after more shade gets thrown

Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe broke his silence on the social media shade being thrown by Triller ahead of their upcoming event.

As WBN reported last week, Triller stated a “real boxing event” was coming on the back of Mayweather sharing the ring with a YouTuber novice.

Going one further, Triller then posted a picture of Mayweather and his opponent cuddle together in a pose featuring a married couple about the clinching apparent in their exhibition.

Finally having enough, Ellerbe threatened Triller. He stated that they would see a sterner response if they continue down that path.

“I personally have said nothing but positive things on the record about your move to the business before your dumb—campaign trying to trash my event.

“So, do you all want to play this game or not? Let me know.”

Headliner Teofimo Lopez tweeted similar to Triller when he said: “Now back to real Boxing! June 19th,” as the lightweight superstar prepares for what is likely to be a one-off appearance with the brand.

Lopez had been back in talks with Top Rank about tweaking his contract. This development means an extension of their collaboration is possible after this weekend.

Top Rank recently signed a deal to take over Matchroom’s Sky Sports spots on UK TV. So naturally, therefore, they’ll want to keep all their top talent in-house to build on their new partnership.

“The Takeover” faces rugged Australian George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday night in a mandatory defense of his 135-pound title haul.

Victory should take Lopez into a massive battle with one of the biggest names around. If Lopez decides to move up, a clash with Josh Taylor at 140 would be at the top of every fan and media list worldwide.

Taylor has to make a mandatory of his own against Jack Catterall, probably at the end of the summer in Scotland. However, an expected win should be enough to see Bob Arum pit the two together in one of the best match-ups of the year.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Regarding Mayweather, calls for the 44-year-old to step away greeted the final bell for his experiment against a vlogger. But, unfortunately, the whole spectacle did little to enhance the sport, and Floyd failed to make anywhere near his usual $100 million.

Take home will come in the region of $30 to $35 million for Floyd. Not bad work if you can get it, though.

About 950,000 Pay Per Views sales were way below initial targets to break the record set versus Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

