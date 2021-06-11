Zach Parker opponent named for July 10th at Royal Albert Hall

June 11th, 2021

📷 Dave Thompson

ZACH PARKER WILL take on the tough Uzbek Sherzod Khusanov at the Royal Albert Hall on July 10.

The WBO No.1 ranked super middleweight, 20-0, will put his WBO International title on the line against the former Olympian and World Championship finalist,who holds a record of 22-2-1 in the professional ranks.

Heading up the card, live on BT Sport, is Lyndon Arthur (18-0, 12 KOs) facing Italian champion Davide Faraci (15-0, 7 KOs). In the chief support, Anthony Yarde goes in with unbeaten German Emin Atra (17-0, 12 KOs).

Also announced, Archie Sharp will bid to add the WBO Global super featherweight title to his collection when he battles Marcio Soza (21-6-2, 12 KOs) in a fight that was originally scheduled for June.

Parker introduced himself to BT Sport viewers as a Frank Warren and Queensberry fighter with a brutal second round culling of the previously unstopped Vaughn Alexander in March and the 27-year-old is seeking to consolidate his position and top up his experience ahead of his forthcoming world title challenge.

Khusanov, 41, has numerous wins over unbeaten opponents and his two defeats came via the scorecards against the 40-0-1 Damian Jonak and the 19-0 Aslambek Idigov.

Prodigious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann will take his professional record into double figures by fighting the Tanzanian John Chuwa (20-4, 10 KOs).

McCann, 20, has clocked up the rounds over his last two fights – with two wins over eight rounds against Pedro Matos and Luis Moreno – and has been promising a return to his previous knockout form.

Chuwa, 23, known as ‘Ninja’, has lost on his two previous visits to Britain, being stopped by Tommy Frank in Sheffield and losing on points to Ross Murray in Glasgow. Prince Patel also holds a points win over Chuwa back in 2018.

Elsewhere on the card, 2016 Olympian Muhammad Ali (2-0) will have his third professional assignment against Lee Glover (11-4, 3 KOs), with lightweight KO-artist Sam Noakes (5-0, 5 KOs) and light heavyweight former Olympic Youth champion Karol Itauma (2-0, 1 KO) also featuring.