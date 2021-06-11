Vicente “Suave” Portillo pushing for an eleventh straight win on June 25

June 11th, 2021

Tijuana, Mexico’s Vicente “Suave” Portillo (10-0, 6KO) is ready to keep climbing the ranks to position himself for a world title opportunity sooner than later.

The 24-year-old originally from Denver, Colorado, will be see action for the first time in 2021 on Friday, June 25th, against the much more experienced Manuel “Money” Lugo (12-11-2, 7KO) in a scheduled six rounder.

The super featherweight contest will be part of the Jab Promotions’ “Fight Night at the Border” at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana and televised in Latin America by ESPN Knockout.

“I was supposed to fight earlier in the year but I got cut in a freak accident at my strength and conditioning gym,” Portillo said of his inactivity. Portillo last saw action Jesus Antonio Rubio last September. “I got cut over the left eye but now I am completely healed and anxious to fight.”

Known as a hard-hitting boxer-puncher, Portillo went pro in Tijuana in May of 2015 with a unanimous decision over Eduardo Jimenez. Last year he fought twice scoring two devastating knockouts with the last one over the tough Jesus Antonio Rubio.

“Coming in Rubio had and still has a good record,” Portillo said of his last fight. “I wasn’t looking for the knockout but it came. I think I am coming into my own regarding my style so I think this next fight will be special.”

The experienced Lugo has been a tough out for a number of up-and-coming prospects including the likes of Keith Hunter, Victor “Chaky” Sandoval and at one-point current world champion Juan Francisco “Gallito” Estrada.

“I am excited for this fight, I know Lugo has fought some good fighters and I want to see how I measure,” Portillo said excitedly. “I have been working on some new things with my trainer Edgar Sandoval and I want to showcase them in this fight.”