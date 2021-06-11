Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence VADA testing enrollment row escalates

Ryan Hafey

A stunning row that erupted over the involvement of VADA testing for the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence clash has rumbled on another day.

As WBN reported yesterday, Pacquiao’s advisor and MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons denied an accusation by Victor Conte that the Filipino Senator had failed to secure his enrollment in the VADA program for an August 21 battle with Spence.

A controversial figure himself when it comes to Performance Enhancing Drugs, Conte went public with his belief that the “Pacman” didn’t sign up.

Despite pound-for-pound star Spence informing his fans in a podcast interview that they were enrolled, Conte reiterated claims that both men had not used the testing organization for their match-up.

Gibbons added further to his already volatile response when stating Conte’s words were not true.

Most of what Gibbons said is unrepeatable, but this could be salvaged: “My Friend, both are enrolled in VADA. SNAC on my NUTS!

“Scum of the earth for spreading false rumors. The World will be a better place [the rest of the sentence not worth repeating].”

VADA TWEET

Not one to shy away from conversations, no matter how awkward, Conte fired back by outling why he believes Pacquiao and Spence failed to sign up to VADA.

“It would be terrific for boxing if what you claim is, in fact, true,” he told Gibbons. “Props to both Manny and Spence if they have, in fact, recently enrolled in VADA.

“Clean boxing is important, with bodily harm being the objective of the sport.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Gibbons has resorted to name-calling. Boxing deserves to know the truth.

“Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. are NOT enrolled in VADA.

“Manny and [Keith] Thurman did not do VADA either [for their July 2019 bout].

“All boxers that enroll in VADA are identified with a welcome tweet. No such tweet exists,” stated Conte.

MANNY PACQUIAO CLARIFICATION

The word of Spence and Gibbons is certainly not deterring Conte from spreading his thoughts on the matter. The SNAC boss is certainly not backing down.

Soon, Pacquiao vs. Spence will need further confirmation to put any doubts to bed completely.

World Boxing News has reached out to VADA to get clarification on Pacquiao vs. Spence.

