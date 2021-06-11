Heavyweight linked to AJ sparring knockout returns to action on June 25th

June 11th, 2021

Esther Lin

Heavyweight Joey Dawejko fights again later this month when the man linked to an Anthony Joshua sparring knockout dons the gloves in Philly.

Dawejko was reported to have dropped Joshua before the world champion lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. – a story first heard on WBN.

A coach close to the sessions informed WBN of the hurtful knockdown suffered by Joshua, which was denied by all surrounding the incident.

However, Dawejko was coy when asked directly about the incident and soon received a short deal from AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

This led to further questions as to whether the event happened or not. During that time, Dawejko also sparred Ruiz raising more eyebrows.

Ruiz went on to blitz Joshua and took his world heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden.

Nonetheless, there’s an intriguing ten-round clash lined up between Philly-Favorite Dawejko and former U.S. Olympian Devin Vargas.

They will headline a big night of professional boxing at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia on June 25th.

RDR Promotions promote the show.

Dawejko of Philadelphia has a 21-8-4 with 12 knockouts. The 30 year-old Dawejko was a former world junior amateur champion.

He turned professional on September 26, 2009, with a six-round unanimous decision over Royphy Solieau.

Over the length of his career, Dawejko has racked up wins over John Lennox (6-0), Derric Rossy (28-7), Mark Rideout (4-0-2), and Enobong Umohette (9-2). Plus. Natu Visina (11-1), Demetrius Banks (9-1), Kelvin Nunez (15-0).

In his last bout, Dawejko needed just one round to take out Joe Jones on April 3rd at The 2300 Arena.

Vargas of Sylvania, Ohio, had a stellar amateur career. He was a two-time national champion and represented the United States at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Vargas turned professional on November 26, 2004, with a 1st round stoppage over Adam Smith. That led to a pro record that stands at 22-7 with nine knockouts.

“He has wins over Ed Perry (6-1-1), David Saulsberry (5-1), Boris Shishporenak (6-0), Niall Kennedy (13-0-1), and Victor Bisbal (23-4).

Vargas is coming off a loss to Zhang Zhilei on November 7, 2020, in Hollywood, Florida.

In an eight-round bout:

Former National Golden Gloves champion Mike Hilton of Trenton, NJ, fights Joe Jones (11-4, 8 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ.

Hilton, 34 years old, has a record of 11-0 with seven knockouts. He is coming off of a unanimous decision over Twon Smith on April 3rd at the 2300 Arena.

Jones has a record of 11-4 with eight knockouts and is an eight-year professional. He has a win over Montez Brown (8-0). He is coming off of being stopped by Dawejko on April 3rd at The 2300 Arena.

Also taking part in an eight-round bout will be Derrick Whitley Jr. taking on Isaac Luna in a welterweight bout.

Whitley of Springfield, MA, is 6-1-1 and is a four-year professional. He is coming off a no-contest against Jermaine Corley, as Whitley suffered a cut before the fourth round.

Luna of San Elizario, Texas, has a 5-3 with one knockout.

The 26-year-old Luna is a three-year professional who wins over Ronnie Baca (4-0-1)ad Matthew Esquibel (12-0-1). He is coming off a decision loss to Kenny Robles on March 19th in Tampa, Florida.

In a six-round heavyweight tilt:

Garrett Wilson (18-17-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joel Caudle (8-5-2, 5 KOs) of Raleigh, NC.

In four-round Bouts:

Ryan Umberger (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bensalem, PA takes on Ryan Schwartzberg (0-1-1) in a junior middleweight fight.

Afunwa King (3-1, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY, takes on Clarence Whitehead (0-2 of Philadelphia in a light heavyweight fight.

Tommy Avelar Romero of Baltimore, Maryland, makes his pro debut in a featherweight contest against an opponent to be named.

In a super lightweight contest, Isaiah Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights Burnell Jenkins (1-1, 1 KO) of New Orleans, LA.

Rashan Adams of Philadelphia makes his pro debut in a junior lightweight bout.

Tahmir Smalls (4-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia will see action in a welterweight bout.