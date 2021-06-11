Eddie Hearn suffers gaffe as three headline Fight Camp bouts get leaked

June 11th, 2021

Dave Thompson

Promoter Eddie Hearn inadvertently linked the proposed itinerary for his upcoming Fight Camp shows as he posed for a picture with an enthusiastic fan.

The Matchroom boss took a train to Newcastle for this week’s Lewis Ritson show when a man named “Daryl” asked for a photograph.

Hearn, as always, duly obliged. But, unfortunately, he failed to notice that his entire first-page plan for the Fight Camp series was in view because of the snap.

Flipping the photo around and with a quick zoom in, you can clearly see what is in Hearn’s thinking for the upcoming shows.

Daryl was unaware of what he’d done as he thanked Hearn for his time.

“Big thanks to Eddie Hearn for the picture today. I really appreciate it. Myself and the rest of the lads and lasses at @GallowgateShots & @AWSFpodcast hope you enjoy your visit to the region & that the boxing event is a massive success,” he said.

EDDIE HEARN FIGHT CAMP 2021

On the sheet, it seems as though Hearn is planning at least three shows for the summer in the large backyard of his Matchroom mansion.

The first will see Conor Benn facing Adrian Granados in the headliner. Next, Shannon Courtenay will battle Rachel Ball in a postponed world title collision in the co-feature.

Anthony Fowler will step up in class when he faces former Canelo opponent Avni Yildirim. While penciled in are Jack Cullen, Campbell Hatton, and Sandy Ryan.

Week two will see Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens battle it out for the vacant IBF featherweight title. Florian Marku vs. Maxim Prodan co-features in that one.

Also slated are Ebanie Bridges, who looks to have extended her time with Hearn after a good performance against Courtenay, and heavyweight Johnny Fisher.

Onto week three, Joshua Buatsi will get pitted Ricards Bolotniks in a solid fight on paper. But, unfortunately, the rest of the fighters’ names are not so easy to make out.

Nonetheless, UK fight fans will be looking forward to another round of action from Hearn’s garden in less restricted conditions.

It’s not yet clear whether all of those fights will make it over the line after the leak, though.