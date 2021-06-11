Canelo’s nephew Johan Alvarez pro debut set as champ seeks undisputed

June 11th, 2021

The World Boxing Council revealed two pieces of Canelo Alvarez news this week as the pound for pound king welcomes another family member to the business.

Firstly, already boasting brothers Ricardo, Ramon, and Rigoberto in the sport, Canelo can add the name of Johan Alvarez to the list.

Alvarez, just 17 years old, confirmed an assault on the pro ranks this week.

The WBC said: “At a press conference held at “La Parrilla de Don Chep’s” restaurant in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Johan Álvarez, nephew of WBC super-middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, announced his upcoming professional boxing debut.

“Accompanied by his mentor, legendary trainer José “Chepo” Reynoso, the Jalisco boxing prospect, announced that next Saturday he will make his debut at the Jalisco Stadium, where the legend Julio César Chávez will perform for the last time in a fight of an exhibition against Héctor “Macho” Camacho Jr.

“Smiling and with great enthusiasm, the 17-year-old, who as an amateur fought 24 fights, all won, 20 of these by knockout, said he was ready to go pro.

“Johansen Álvarez Suárez, son of Gonzalo Álvarez, brother of “Canelo,” who also had the opportunity to get into the ring, plans to shine his own light in boxing, guided by his coaches “Chepo” Reynoso and Marcelo López.”

CANELO UNDISPUTED

Canelo is also actively looking to secure his next opponent. The Mexican superstar wants to face Caleb Plant, the only other super-middleweight holding at a title.

If successful, Canelo will secure his mission of becoming undisputed at 168 pounds.

“Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that Matchroom Boxing and Canelo Promotions would start negotiations to get the Caleb Plant fight, most likely in September.

“Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez aims to be the undisputed champion of the 168 pounds division before 2021 concludes. So, he must defeat American Caleb Plant, who`s the holder of the IBF super-middleweight title.

“In an interview with DAZN, Hearn confirmed that they would send a formal offer to PBC, who is directing Caleb’s career, to get things cracking.

“Canelo Álvarez is already in the United States, ready to start his training camp, after the honeymoon he had with his wife Fernanda Gómez in Europe.”