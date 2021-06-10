Welterweight Mike “Bad Man” O’Han, Jr. to battle Tyrone Luckey on double header

June 10th, 2021

New England welterweight champion Mike “Bad Man” O’Han, Jr. will make his first title defense against Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey in an 8-round fight on the “Breakout” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, July 26th at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

O’Han, Jr. vs. Luckey will be part of the evening card of another Granite Chin day-night doubleheader (separate admissions), headlined by the 10-round main event for the vacant NABA United States Heavyweight Championship between Steve “The Gentle Giant” Vukosa (13-1, 5 KOs) and “Fly” Mike Marshall (5-1, 4 KOs), the reigning New England heavyweight champion.

O’Han, Jr. is a second-generation boxer. His father, Mike O’Han (14-6-2, 11 KOs), who fought professionally from 1983 to 1995. He was a sparring partner for Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Vinny Paz and Robbie Simms.

“I look up to my father,” O’Han, Jr. said. “I never saw him fight because his last was in 1995 and I was only one. He didn’t really want me to fight. I found boxing when I was around 14 or 15. Winning the New England title was the next step, defending it is step 2, and then whatever happens in the future will be another step. We had this planned since the beginning. I’m only 27 now. Even in the amateurs, we talked about not needing to rush.

O’Han, Jr. (12-1, 6 KOs), fighting out of Holbrook, MA, is a passionate fanbase that frows with each of his fights. He captured the vacant N.E. title last November, when he won a one-sided 8-round decision from New Hampshire welterweight titlist Ryan Dibartolomeo. O’Han’s most recent fight was this past April, in which he stopped Rynell Griffin in the opening round of their non-title fight.

“I love my fans,” O’Han added. “I feed off them. I have a lot of friends who come out to support me. I’m not sure how it’s gotten to this, but social media helps. My last fight was during the day, so even the kids from our gym (South Shore Boxing Club) had a chance to get out of the gym and watch a live fight.

“My opponent has fought some tough guys like Ryan Garcia (current WBC Interim World Lightweight Champion) and Jamaine Ortiz, who I sparred with for his last fight on ESPN+. I need to keep it simple and do what I’ve been doing to get another W.”

Upset-minded Luckey (13-14-4 (9 KOs) has won four of his last six fights.

“This fight is a logical step up for O’Han,” Granite Chin president Chris Traietti remarked. “Now that he is an 8-round fighter, he needs to go up against other seasoned 8-round fighters, which is exactly what he’s doing against Tyrone. Tyrone is a rugged guy who comes to fight and has been in with a ton of talented guys. I have no doubt he will be looking for another upset.”

Former N.E. heavyweight champion Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe (5-2-1, 4 KOs), of Fairfield, ME, will takes on Mexican challenger Jose Humberto “Olimpico” Corral (20-26, 12 KOs) In the 8-round co-featured event for the vacant ABF Atlantic heavyweight title.

Undefeated Holyoke, MA welterweight Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (4-0, 3 KOs) is matched in his first scheduled 6-round bout against Anthony Andreozzi (0-1), of Swansea, MA.

Indianapolis junior welterweight Dewayne Wisdom faces Nelson “Chino” Perez (2-0, 2 KOs) in a 6-round match.

Also slated to be in action on the undercard, all in 4-round bouts, is Weymouth, MA welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (1-0) vs. TBA, Holyoke junior middleweight Carlos Abel Castillo (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Jay Gregory (0-3), Woburn, MA middleweight Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rodrigo Almeida (2-10, 2 KOs), Framingham, MA light heavyweight Saul “Spider” Almeida (0-13-4) vs. pro-debuting Steve Sumpter, Lawrence, MA junior lightweight Kevin Rodriguez (0-1) faces Ryan Venable (2-5), undefeated Puerto Rican super middleweight Jelame Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs) vs. Larry “Slo Mo” Smith (12-47-2, 8 KOs), and Worcester’s (MA) Salem, MA heavyweight Dennis Ventura (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Marco Nasciemento (0-1), Brandon Idrogo (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. New Bedford, MA lightweight Justin Morales (0-1), Jader Alves (0-8) vs. Worcester, MA middleweight Josniel Castro (2-0, 1 KO), 3-time New England Golden Gloves champion Demek “Hightower” Edmonds (1-0, 1 KO), of Worcester, vs. pro-debuting Wallace Nass Silva.

The pro segment of the afternoon’s Pro-Am card will be headlined by ABF Atlantic Cruiserweight Champion Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin (11-1, 5 KOs) defending his title against Lewiston, ME challenger Cristiano Pedro, fighting out by way of Angola, in an 8-round fight.

Other pro fights, all 4-rounders, include Canadian heavyweight Alexis Barriere (1-0, 1 KO) vs. New York’s pro-debuting Andrew Nolan, Methuen (MA), light heavyweight Andrew Perez (1-0) vs. TBA, Springfield (MA) super lightweight Ian “Dinamite” Garcia (0-0-1) vs. Andy Aiello (1-4-1), of Bridgewater, MA, New York light heavyweight Scott Lampert (1-2, 1 KO) vs. Yhago Goncalves (0-3), of Portsmouth (ME) by way of Brazil, and Springfield’s pro-debuting super middleweight Laurent Humes vs.pro-debuting Philipe Martins, of Marlborough, MA.

The inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational” tournament, pitting some of the best amateur boxers in New England in the semifinals round, in the USA Boxing-sanctioned event during the afternoon portion of the day-night doubleheader. The semifinals winners will advance to the tournament’s championship final August 28th at New England Sports Center.

Some of the top N.E. amateur boxers expected to compete include 2021 USA National Championships gold medalist Arika Skoog, the 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion out of Newton (MA); 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion Tashawn Ward, a featherweight from Providence (RI); and middleweights James Maner, 2019 N.E. Golden Gloves champion from Providence, and 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion Mike Fontanez, of Nashua (N.H).

Tickets are on sale and are priced at $25.00 (Day Show) / $40.00 (Night Show) for general seating (unassigned). Unassigned ringside seating will be available at $35.00 per seat during the day show. The night show will offer ringside tables (assigned and seats 4) for $300.00 and are available to purchase online at www.ticketriver.com (Search: Granite Chin Invitational for the day show, Breakout for night show).

Doors open at 12:15 p.m. ET and 7:15 p.m. ET (night) with the first bouts, respectively, at 12:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET.