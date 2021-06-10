Drama erupts over Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence VADA testing claim

June 10th, 2021

A VADA testing claim erupted a war of words this week over the forthcoming Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence welterweight unification.

Victor Conte, a controversial figure in the world of sports, made a stunning admission over drug procedures for the scheduled August 21 Pay Per View battle.

He said: “My understanding is Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr are still not enrolled in VADA testing.

“Errol did twelve weeks with Mikey [for their fight]. Manny did commission testing only for [the Keith] Thurman [fight in 2019].

“Why does Manny seem to refuse VADA?” – he questioned.

Conte mentioned a few names in his post, quickly responded to be one of them. But, unfortunately for Conte, Sean Gibbons, manager of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, didn’t take kindly to the allegations.

“When you need some steroids, call this tool! Also, he sells used cars that run on HGH. The best deals in the Bay Area!

“And SNAC on my nuts!” – stated Gibbons in a shock outburst against the polarizing Conte.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week, Spence himself told Barbershop Conversation specifically that there will indeed be VADA testing for the fight. During the chat, Spence revealed both champions are good to go in that respect.

“The Truth” stated that the method will be in use and that there is also no rematch clause despite one of them potentially walking away with three versions of the 147 title.

MANNY PACQUIAO WBA SUPER

World Boxing Association chiefs continue to consider whether to reinstate Pacquiao as their “Super” ruler after stripping him for not fighting during the pandemic.

Pacquiao chose to help his fellow countrymen in his capacity as Senator. However, the WBA decided not to consider this.

But as soon as there’s a high-profile fight to be involved in, one that will go out on Pay Per View, WBN believes it’s highly likely that the WBA will give Pacquiao his belt back to be involved.

The fight faced another setback over the weekend when the WWE announced their flagship summer offering, SummerSlam, for the same night in the same city as Pacquiao vs. Spence.

WWE bosses since moved to assure fans they’ll do all they can to make sure they are off the air before the main event of the PBC PPV card begins.

Regarding testing, the row doesn’t seem to be over.

