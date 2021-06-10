Gervonta Davis uses Floyd Mayweather exhibition for pointers on Mario Barrios

June 10th, 2021

Esther Lin

Four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a media workout in Las Vegas Wednesday as he approaches his showdown against WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios which headlines a SHOWTIME PPV Saturday, June 26 from the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

One of boxing’s biggest stars at just 26-years-old, Davis moves up to 140-pounds for the first time in his career as he aims to add super lightweight champion to his stellar resume. With a victory, Davis will hold world championships in three different divisions simultaneously, a feat only accomplished by a few fighters in history, including Henry Armstrong and Canelo Alvarez.

Here is what Davis, along with trainer Calvin Ford, and Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe, had to say Wednesday from the Mayweather Boxing Club:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“We can’t say who the bigger puncher is until we get in that ring and test his power. It doesn’t matter who is stronger, I want to be better than him across the board and in every aspect of the game.

“People who are here in the gym with me see a lot of things that I don’t need to bring out, even in my fights. Floyd is always telling me to box and use my skills, and don’t always look for the knockout. This camp we’ve actually been working on getting back to that and letting the knockout come.

“For me, greatness is just not going backwards. I just want to keep going forward no matter what. No matter who’s in front of me, I just have to go through them. Where I’m from, a lot of people don’t make it out, so I’m doing something right. It doesn’t even have to be an opponent, it can be something outside of the ring. I’m always chasing greatness.

“My thing is just beat whoever is put in front of me. When it’s time, we’ll see who the top guy is. Until then, I don’t need to speak on any other fighter than the one in front of me.

“Barrios and I have been through the amateurs together. He’s known what I’ve been doing. It’s crazy how life works out sometimes.

“I’m a team player, so whatever my team tells me has to be done to better myself, I’m all for it. That’s what’s made me so good. I don’t just stand out by myself. I have the best team in boxing.

“My last fight people complained that Leo Santa Cruz was too small, so I’m basically going out there and showing that a size difference doesn’t matter. I’m going to beat whoever they put in front of me. I’m trying to chase greatness.

“I’m definitely looking to walk down the bigger guy. He might feel like he can walk me down. I was definitely watching Floyd fight a much bigger guy and taking a few pointers from it.

“I don’t know what Barrios will bring, but from my side, I’m bringing everything I’ve got. You know whenever I fight, I’m bringing something for the fans to enjoy.”

CALVIN FORD, Davis’ Trainer

“’Tank’s’ pay-per-view numbers opened up the doors for the rest of them. It’s because of ‘Tank’s’ social media. When people ask me why people gravitate towards him – he’s just like any kid that’s coming up from the inner cities. Look at basketball players – inner cities. Look at football players – inner cities. He’s showing them that if you put the right people around you and you put your mind to something, anything is possible.

“’Tank’, Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez and Ryan Garcia will be the Four Kings if the fights happen. Let’s keep it real. Right now, they’re doing the same thing that the Four Kings did at the beginning stage. All we have to do is sit back and let the minds that be, do their thing. It’s going to happen. All these fights that people want to see are going to happen.

“Have you noticed that ‘Tank’ don’t call anybody out? He never did. But if you put him in front of somebody, he’s going to show you. If you know ‘Tank’ from the amateurs, he’s going to show up in the ring. He’s like a baby Mike Tyson.

“The weight isn’t what I’m focused on, it’s actually the opponent. When I started studying the opponent, his coach and I go way back in the amateurs. When we see each other, we know each other. It’s about the minds. He knows his athlete and I know my athlete. That night, it’s about the minds. It’s about who is going to hold fast to what they’re supposed to be doing. That’s the fight for me.

“I wouldn’t say this is the toughest test of ‘Tank’s’ career because nobody can show me the best of ‘Tank’ yet. I know the best of ‘Tank’. Ya’ll ain’t seen ‘Tank’.”

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“From top to bottom this is one of those pay-per-view events that you don’t want to miss. Anytime you have the most exciting fighter in the sport, you know it’s going to be big. Don’t expect anything less on June 26.

“Coach Calvin Ford is a tremendous trainer who’s been with Gervonta since day one and they have a great game plan in place. I fully expect him to be able to execute. But Barrios is coming for him. He’s got a great trainer himself in Virgil Hunter and has made great progression with Virgil.

“We know this is going to be a tough fight, but Gervonta just has to figure it out from the opening bell. And I believe he’ll do that, but it will take some time. Barrios is looking to upset the apple cart.

“Gervonta is molding into his comfort zone. He’s becoming more comfortable with the media because he truly understands what he has in front of him. He knows that his ceiling is to be the biggest star in the sport. On the inside of the ring though, nothing has changed.

“The co-feature is a terrific bout with Erickson Lubin taking on Jeison Rosario. That’s going to be a very entertaining fight. A win for Lubin puts him one step closer to his ultimate goal. Lubin feels like he’s the best in the weight class and eventually right that wrong of his loss to Jermell Charlo. But he has a tough rugged fighter in front of him and that should be an exciting bout.

“Former unified champion Julian Williams is looking to bounce back against Brian Mendoza on the pay-per-view. Julian is obviously one of the top fighters in the division, and he’s looking to get back what he lost.

“In the opening bout the very tough Batyr Akhmedov is up against Argenis Mendez, who is always in go-mode. So it really shows you how highly entertaining this card is all the way through. I’m really excited to be back at State Farm Arena.”