Mike Tyson wants Floyd Mayweather to fight Manny Pacquiao in rematch

June 9th, 2021

Former unified heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson wants Floyd Mayweather to stop engaging in exhibitions and train appropriately for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” – who made a comeback himself in a non-sanctioned fight with Roy Jones Jr. last year – aired his advice for Mayweather in an interview with old friend Zab Judah.

Discussing his exploits against a YouTuber novice out-weighing him by 35 pounds, Tyson said Floyd Mayweather has to stick to what he knows.

Carrying no-hopers the distance in a money-making exercise is not one way the “Money” man should be spending his retirement.

If he is going to fight, Tyson wants it to be against Manny Pacquiao, with who Floyd broke records when facing in 2015.

“It was harder than Floyd anticipated, I believe,” Tyson said about Sunday night. “I think he should continue fighting [but against] guys his weight.

“What the f is he doing? – [He should] fight Pacquiao again or something.”

MIKE TYSON

Like many who commented on the event, Tyson had more questions than answers.

“Why was he boxing with cruiserweight? – How did he train for this?

“One hundred ninety pounds to me is a heavyweight. Floyd didn’t make the big guy chase him. You make the big guy chase you.”

Concluding by reiterating his hope that we all get to see Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II before they both walk away for good, Tyson added: “I think he can learn from this one.

“I think he would make more money if he fought Pacquiao again.”

“Boxing’s got to recuperate from this.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO II

If he knuckled down to a twelve-week training camp, Mayweather still has the essential fitness to whip himself into fighting shape for Pacquiao.

Beginning over the next few weeks, Mayweather could give himself a good six to eight months to prepare.

Pacquiao is battling Errol Spence for three versions of the welterweight title on August 21. If successful, Mayweather has the perfect opportunity to come out of retirement and challenge the Filipino Senator fully.

At the age of 42, Pacquiao is still at the top of his game. But Mayweather can compete with anybody if he takes the fight seriously enough.

January or February 2022 could be ideal for both men to end their careers with one final colossal payday to put their rivalry to bed for good.

Mike Tyson wants it, and who would disagree with him?

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.