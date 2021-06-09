Mexican welterweight Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero pushing for 8-0 on June 25

June 9th, 2021

Mexican welterweight Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (7-0, 6KO) looks to keep his winning streak intact when he faces the experienced Agustin Lugo (11-11-3, 5KO) of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on Friday, June 25th, in Tijuana, Mexico.

The scheduled eight rounder is part of “Fight Night at the Border” presented by Frank Carrillo’s Jab Promotions.

The multi-bout fight card will be held at the luxurious Grand Hotel and televised in Latin America by ESPN’s Knockout.

The contest against Lugo marks Lucero of Tijuana by way of La Paz, Mexico, second fight of the year. In his first last April the Mexican amateur standout made quick work of Nestor Garcia stopping the veteran in the first round.

“I felt very strong in that fight, I wanted to go more rounds but I scored with a left hook which hurt my opponent,” Lucero said of his last fight. “I was prepared for a longer fight but thank God it was quick and now I have the opportunity to go up to my first eight rounder.”

The fight will also be the second with former two-time world champion Raul “Jibaro” Perez in Lucero’s corner.

“We are working very well, every day is a learning experience in the gym and with his sizable stable, it is like a family,” the 22-year-old commented. “We have worked on some details since my last fight and I am eager to display them in my next fight.”

Lugo will be a formidable foe with more than three times the amount of experience inside the ring as Lucero. The difference in experience doesn’t worry Lucero who had nearly 100 amateur fights before turning pro.

“I know he has more fights than me but I am confident in my camp and my team,” Lucero explained. “I think I have seen every style imaginable as an amateur or in sparring the likes of Devin Haney, Jessie Vargas and Aaron McKenna among others. I know I am more than ready.”