Anthony Yarde pitted against undefeated German foe on July 10

June 9th, 2021

ANTHONY YARDE has added top London trainer James Cook to his team as he launches another World title run.

Former British and European champion Cook will join Tunde Ajayi and Ade Olayinka in the corner when the world ranked Light-Heavyweight returns to action next month.

Yarde (20-2, 19 KOs) meets unbeaten German Emin Atra (17-0, 12 KOs) in a non-title ten rounder at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Saturday July 10, live on BT Sport.

It will be the Ilford KO King’s first contest since losing his Commonwealth crown on a split decision against Lyndon Arthur last December.

Loyal Yarde refused to make wholesale team changes, but added experienced Cook who had 35 professional fights in a career between 1982 and 1994.

Cook’s career included wins against Mark Kaylor, Michael Watson, Sam Storey and in Paris he beat 50-1-1 French star Pierre Frank Winterstein to become European champion.

Yarde who lost to Sergey Kovalev in a WBO title fight in August 2019 said: “James has been an extra pair of eyes, watching over certain things and giving advice when he can. It has been good.

“He is a very nice guy. I have known him since I first started boxing and I know more about him now.

“He was a serious fighter, very well respected, has very good energy and very good boxing knowledge.”

Yarde foe Lyndon Arthur (18-0, 12 KOs) headlines the Queensberry bill on July 10th when he makes his first defence of the WBO Inter-Continental title against Italian Davide Faraci (15-0, 7 KOs).

If Arthur and Yarde come through unscathed it will bring their anticipated return clash a step closer.

Also on the bill WBO ranked number one Super-Middleweight Zach Parker (20-0, 14 KO’s) returns with his opponent yet to be confirmed. Zach is looking to defend his position ahead of hopefully being made mandatory to the World title held by P4P King Canelo Alvarez.

WBO ranked number four Super-Featherweight, Archie Sharp (19-0, 9 KOs) faces Nicaragua’s Marcio Soza (21-6-2, 12 KOs) with the vacant WBO Global championship on the line.

More fights will be added.

Tickets will go on general sale tomorrow, available via the Royal Albert Hall here

Ticket prices as follows:

Grand Tier & Loggia boxes – £100

2nd Tier boxes – £75

Front Stalls – £75

Rear Stalls – £50

Rausing Circle – £50