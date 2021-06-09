Another unbeaten UK super-middleweight is gunning for Canelo Alvarez shot

June 9th, 2021

📷 Dave Thompson

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT TANK Zach Parker is ready to explode back onto the scene and take on all comers across the 12st boxing battlefield.

The Derby bomber is preparing to return to war in July as he readies himself to capitalise on the WBO No.1 ranking he has earned over his 20 conflicts in the professional ranks.

The obvious target for his fistic grenades is the dominant three-belted world champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who has embarked on a so far successful mission to completely unify the division.

Canelo, of course, has gunned down seven UK challengers over the course of his 59-fight pro journey to date, but Parker believes he possesses the ammunition to repel Mexican advances and succeed where British troops have been foiled in the past.

And he is planning to place himself on a war-footing with a show of force in London next month.

“Everybody is calling me a ‘Super Middleweight Tank’ so I have got to blast through everyone,” said the 27-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last weekend. “I need to deliver a performance that says ‘it is my time now’, 100%, and that is what I try to do in every fight.

“I want to make sure that I look the part in front of Frank (Warren) and all the fans who will be back by then. You have got to make statements and get people talking in boxing. There is no point being boring and knockouts are what I always aim for in every fight.

“I intend to put on a big performance in my next one and aim for a bigger fight by the end of the year. It is really good for me now after being inactive for a couple of years, now Frank has put me out there. It is what I have been waiting for and I thank him for it.”

In more recent times, Rocky Fielding, Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders have had a tilt at Canelo within the super middleweight limit, while Parker remains last man standing and undamaged goods awaiting his slot for a shot at the flame-haired phenomenon.

“That’s it, I am the undefeated one in Britain now and if it came to that fight I know I can give him a lot of problems and that is what I plan to do. He is obviously looking for the Caleb Plant (IBF champion) fight at the moment, but I am here waiting and ready.

“Now I have got the big promoter behind me it should be easier to make and I will do it whenever.”

From Matthew Hatton – who was the first from these shores to succumb to Canelo in 2011 – to Saunders a matter of weeks ago, Parker suspects that none of the seven vanquished Brits carried enough one-punch clout to stem the flow of one-way punching traffic.

“No, not really, you could make a case for Callum Smith, but I have got the worst style for Canelo with being a switch-hitter who can bang with both hands. Everyone who fights or spars me says they have never been hit as hard before and Canelo would be in for a rude awakening if we do fight.

“The others who have taken him on use a lot of different shots, but mine is one-shot power. I have got power like Deontay Wilder, that one-punch KO sort of power. I can knock anyone out.

“You can’t just keep running from Canelo, you’ve got to hit him and keep him occupied. If you don’t hit him back and get his respect he will keep just walking you down. That is what he did to Billy Joe and the others in the end and I wouldn’t allow it.”

Should Canelo, indeed, be engaged in September and Parker is confined to the waiting room, there are several targets on the home front he would happily point his tank at.

“There are a few out there and I want to be a bigger name in Britain so any of Rocky Fielding, John Ryder, Chris Eubank – any of them! I just want to keep myself out there and be busy.

“Those fights could be made easily and I would win easily as well.

“They wouldn’t be able to live with the power. I have knocked out 14 of my opponents and hurt the rest. If you look at the names I’ve mentioned, none of them are big punchers and are all little pot-shotters who I am sure I could overpower.

“Now I have turned 27 I am coming into my prime so it is the right time for me to get these big fights. With Frank and all my team behind me that is what we are going to do. We will take it a fight at a time, but hopefully the big ones get made soon.”

Zach Parker returns to action on July 10th at the Royal Albert Hall and said: ““I’m looking forward to getting back out on July 10th and delivering another exciting performance and another explosive knockout live on BT Sport.”