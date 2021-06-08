Kevin Newman ready to show what he’s been working on with Roy Jones Jr

June 8th, 2021

Las Vegas-based Kevin “The Second Coming” Newman (11-2-1, 6 KOs), trained by living legend Roy Jones, Jr., is fully prepared to challenge his Mexican opponent, Manuel “Meno” Gallegos (17-1, 15 KOs), THIS tHURSDAY in the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

A 10-round main event for the vacant NBA Americas Super Middleweight Championship, at Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Presented by by Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions and De La O Promotions, the stacked June 10th card will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

Newman, whose 4-right win streak was snapped in his most recent fight, last February in Las Vegas to Geno Pilana by way of a close 10-round decision 96-94 X 3), is anxious to showcase his improvements working under the guidance of Jones.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight,” Newman said. “It’s a great opportunity for me thanks to Roy, my team, and RJJ Boxing Promotions to get me back on the path to chase my dream of becoming world champion. I’ve been in the gym with Roy since April of last year, working day in and day out down in Pensacola, Florida. This is my first fight with Roy as my head trainer and having an official camp with him. I’m excited to show what we’ve been working on.

“Gallegos is a solid opponent wo comes to fight. I’m extremely focused and look forward to going out and putting on a great performance and gaining new fans in Los Mochis. Tune in to UFC FIGHT PASS on June 10th because this is going to be a fight fans don’t want to miss.”

The main event finds 23-year-old Mexican super middleweight Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (17-1, 15 KOs) matched against his Las Vegas opponent, Kevin “The Second Coming” Newman (11-2-1, 6 KOs), in a 10-round bout.

A dangerous puncher, Gallegos stopped 15 of his opponents in his 17 pro wins. His undefeated record was snapped in his last fight at 17-0, when the 23-year-old last October, when he dropped an 8-round unanimous decision to 10-1-1 (7 KOs) Oziel Santoyo.

“I want to thank RJJ Boxing and UFC FIGHT PASS for the opportunity to fight in front of my countrymen,” Gallegos commented. “I hope my opponent is training hard because I’m coming after him.”

Two other 10-round bouts are on tap. World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino featherweight champion Alan “Cacharro” Solis (13-0-1, 7 KOs), rated No. 12 by the WBO, takes on Pablo “Diamente” Robles (14-2, 9 KOs) In the co-featured event.

Nineteen-year-old Luis “Koreano” Torres (11-0, 8 KOs), the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver Lightweight Champion, faces Diego “Pato” Eligio (20-5-1, 8 KOs) in a Special Featherweight Attraction.

Undefeated Mexican super featherweight Ricardo “El Rojas” Bracamontes (6-0, 3 KOs) is scheduled to fight in a 6-rounder against an opponent to be determined.

Also fighting on the undercard, both in 4-round matches, are Mexican lightweights Jose Alberto “Jorjito” Lugo Cota (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Mario “Belocka” Duran (3-2, 2 KOs), as well as Pensacola, Florida middleweight Andrew Murray (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Luis Jesus Alcarez (2-4).