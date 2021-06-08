AJ’s worst-case scenario vs Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder’s detonation

June 8th, 2021

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will have to wait until the end of the year after hitting a Deontay Wilder roadblock.

The Brits wanted to settle their beef, and an undisputed unification was close until a US judge ordered Fury to give Wilder his contracted third fight.

Fury has to come through Wilder again to seal another round of talks with Joshua. If successful, a December date is brewing for the bout.

Cutman Stitch Duran, who worked Fury’s corner for the Wilder rematch but was roundly redundant, is expected to do so for both the trilogy and any AJ fight.

Duran aired advice to AJ on how to best combat Fury’s unorthodox style in the ring.

“If AJ goes on the defensive against Tyson Fury, it won’t be ideal. The best scenario is for AJ to go toe to toe with Fury,” Duran told Betway Insider blog.

“The probability of cuts is high for both fighters. In addition, their faces are going to be damaged a little because of their style of fighting.

“Like I told Tyson, I always prepare for the worst-case scenario, and the worst-case scenario is multiple cuts.

“I think they’ll be toe to toe a lot. The way Tyson Fury fought Deontay Wilder, that’s the best-case scenario for Joshua.

“Tyson was aggressive. He controlled the pace of that fight. AJ needs to be aggressive to counter that, and that would be the best-case scenario for him to match it up.

“The worst-case scenario for Joshua is if he ends up going backward on the defensive – that is not going to be ideal for him.”

DEONTAY WILDER DETONATE

For now, Duran can focus on Wilder again, another fight he may essentially be a spectator in the corner. The consensus is that Fury will dominate again. Furthermore, his only worry is a one-punch rocket coming back.

If that is the case, Wilder will have to nail Fury to the canvas to keep him down. He’s capable of that and has twelve rounds to detonate.