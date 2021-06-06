Boxing star Ryan Garcia backs YouTuber to knock Floyd Mayweather out

June 6th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Golden Boy star and lightweight contender Ryan Garcia has backed a no-hoper YouTuber to defeat five-weight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather via knockout.

In an unfathomable prediction, Garcia told Elie Seckbah he believes Mayweather will get stopped in the final round of eight in Sunday’s exhibition.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With millions of followers on social media, it’s unknown whether Garcia is just phishing for likes or whether he’s serious.

Garcia is currently on hiatus due to mental issues after pulling out of a fight against Javier Fortuna. However, “King Ry” is expected to return before the end of the year.

Furthermore, a stacked undercard will accompany the event, broadcast on Showtime Pay Per View.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER BILL

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Floyd Mayweather Promotions, aired his views on the bill during fight week.

He said: “I’ve promoted tons of events, and this is one that I’m looking forward to because it gives us an array of great fights in addition to a little something different.

“I’m looking forward to this card. South Florida has been buzzing since we announced this event. We can’t wait for the superb crowd and the tons of fans tuning in from worldwide.

“When I think of Chad Johnson, he’s a showman. He does so many different things well.

“He’ll be making his foray into the boxing industry in what should be a terrific bout against Brian Maxwell. Chad is looking to possibly steal the show, which is what he’s known for doing.

“Former unified champ Jarrett Hurd is a great champion, and I’ve known him for many years. He’s looking to get back and make his mark where he left off.

“He’s let it be known that after this fight, he’s going to retake control of the 154-pound division.

“He’ll be up against Mayweather Promotions own Luis Arias, and I’ve had the opportunity to witness Arias preparation firsthand.

“I can tell you right now he’s more than prepared to upset Jarrett.

“In the co-main, I can’t say enough about Badou Jack. He’s a great champion in the ring and a terrific example outside of the ring.

“He does so much to help people around the world. Floyd and I are proud of him. We know he’s going to put on a great show Sunday.

“When it comes to this undercard, the fans are in for a great treat. It’s going to be nothing but action from top to bottom.”