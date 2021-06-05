Heavyweight once dubbed “The New Mike Tyson” a defeat away from ruin

June 5th, 2021

Queensberry Promotions

Unfortunately, much written about British heavyweight Daniel Dubois over the past few years was about how much he reminds everyone of the great Mike Tyson.

At the beginning of a career, that comparison is an uphill moniker to emulate or surpass.

Words first written in the press and brushed off by his promoter Frank Warren, Dubois was still a wrecking machine when coming through domestic UK level.

Warren was so confident in the Londoner’s ability. So they began a quest to win “every belt” on offer until an inevitable world title shot came calling.

But then “DDD” ran into Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce and things went a bit pear-shaped for Dubois.

Taking solid shots regularly for the first time in his career, Dubois was hurt and injured by Joyce to the point where he could not continue last November.

Having taken a knee and effectively pulled himself out, Dubois walked into a barrage of criticism from the unforgiving British boxing fans.

Even fellow professionals and former world champions questioned the desire of Dubois, despite his tender years.

Sadly, the way the world is now – and the way he lost, means nothing but a victory would appease the doubters.

At the age of 23, his career stands on a knife-edge. Dubois faces top division also-ran Bogdan Dinu in an immediate redemption attempt to get straight back on the horse.

Somehow, Warren managed to wangle an interim title shot from the third tier on championships to allow Dubois to stay on track.

Win, and it would be like the Joyce fight never happened. Lose, and by another knockout, Dubois faces career ruin and a massive rebuilding job.

HEAVYWEIGHT RE-ESTABLISHMENT

Fully aware of what’s at stake, Warren is under no illusions about how important this fight is for the youngster.

“There is a lot on the line. It was very unfortunate how it panned out for Daniel against Joe Joyce, but he is a young man and still has a lot to give,” pointed out Warren.

“It is for Daniel to show he is the man coming through, and we will find out more on Saturday. He is up against a very tough opponent, and looking at Bogdan, he appears as fit as a butcher’s dog.

“We have two big, very fit and hard-hitting heavyweights here, and you will see something special. I hope it goes the way we want, and Daniel re-establishes himself.

“The winner will be in good stead to fight for a heavyweight title fight at some time next year.

“Although we’re only allowed 1000 fans in the atmosphere will be great. It is brilliant that they’re back,” he concluded.

It’s certainly all or nothing for Daniel Dubois.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.