Floyd Mayweather has lost six times, only one became a world champion

June 5th, 2021

Floyd Mayweather is undefeated in 25 years. So it’s hard to imagine when watching some of his most outstanding performances that he’s lost six times.

As you can imagine, all those reverses came in the amateur ranks before Mayweather embarked on one of the best careers known to the sport.

Standing at 50-0 and a five-weight world champion who has defeated over 20 world title-holders, Mayweather is undoubtedly in the top ten of all time in terms of all-around boxers.

Defensively, there’s a firm argument that Floyd is “The Best Ever” as he proclaims himself to be in the media.

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this Sunday in a match-up aims at the internet generation. Mayweather’s bid to stay relevant to social media teenagers who ordinarily wouldn’t know him from Adam.

And, of course, Mayweather is expected to make a nine-figure paycheck into the bargain.

On Sunday night, there’s no hope in hell that Mayweather will suffer a seventh career defeat. But we still thought looking back on those who did manage it would be an interesting notion.

Entering boxing with a head guard and vest in 1993, Mayweather racked up eleven straight points wins to immediately put a marker down on his talent to go the distance and win.

In November 1994, a taste of defeat came that Mayweather would never get used to during his tenure.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER DEFEAT 1 – MARTIN CASTILLO

Martin Castillo, born Jose´ Marti´n Castillo Garcia and nicknamed “El Gallo,” beat Mayweather via split decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

It was his first fight at the venue that would become his home.

An American-based Mexican, Castillo only won four of seven bouts in the unpaid code. Immediately follow Floyd, he lost to Joan Guzman.

Castillo turned professional in 1998, the year Mayweather won his first world title, remaining around the same weight he fought the future king.

At super-flyweight, Castillo immediately hit the ground running and became a contender. He racked up a 21-0 record before challenging for the world title.

Losing to Felix Machado, he eventually claimed a version in 2004. Making three defenses before surrendering the belt, Castillo bowed out of boxing in 2010 after losing to countrymen Fernando Montiel and Jorge Arce.

DEFEAT 2 – CARLOS NAVARRO

Two months after suffering his first loss, Mayweather went to the US Pan Am Games in Portland. Unfortunately, not having the ideal preparation, having lost just weeks prior, Mayweather went out in the preliminary round of a tournament he was favored to win.

A southpaw, something Mayweather would be wary of his entire career, Navarro secured his ninth amateur victory on points.

Unlike Castillo, Mayweather would get his revenge ten months later and again the following year.

Navarro went 27-6-1 in the pros, losing to Nate Campbell and Bobby Pacquiao in a career that never boasted a world title.

DEFEAT 3 – NOUREDDINE MEDJHOUD

Medjhoud had just lost to Joel Casamayor when Floyd Mayweather crossed his path on a five-fight winning streak.

Mayweather, by now, had fully recovered from his back-to-back losses. But, unbelievably, and competing in only his fourth bout, Medjhoud pulled off the decision.

Fighting just ten times in the amateurs and winning only four, Medjhoud turned pro in 2001 and lost all three of his fights, retiring that same year.

DEFEAT 4 – TIGRAN UZLYAN

After five months out, Mayweather traveled to Russia for the 100th Anniversary Tournament. By then, he’d acclimatized at the featherweight limit.

Expected to go far again, Mayweather faced shock at the preliminary stage for a second time. Suffering two defeats in a row had become a pattern Mayweather never wanted on his record.

Uzlyan had already had five professional outings when he humbled Floyd in 1995. However, the unheralded Greek Uzlyan did eventually re-enter the paid ranks in 2002.

One solitary win was all she wrote.

DEFEAT 5 – AUGIE SANCHEZ

That fourth reverse seemed to galvanize Mayweather as he then went on an undefeated run of thirteen fights and began to be more spiteful.

Stoppages became a regular part of his make-up between 1995 and 1996 as the Grand Rapids man aimed to make an impression ready for the Olympic Games in Atlanta.

At the US Trials in 1996, Mayweather battled Augie Sanchez in the final. He’d already beaten Sanchez a year earlier. He was favored to do something similar.

But in a twist of fate, Sanchez could take the victory and set up a box-off between them later that month in April 1996.

Mayweather won both and went on to the Olympics at the expense of Sanchez.

Sanchez turned pro before the Games began and became a contender at featherweight within two years.

A knockout loss to Edgar Garcia in 1998 did little to derail his world title ambitions as “Kid Vegas” worked his way to a shot at Prince Naseem’s WBO title in 2000.

The exceptional Hamed won via fourth-round stoppage at Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket.

Two early comeback wins followed until John Michael Johnson ended Sanchez’s career in the first round of a 2001 collision.

DEFEAT 6 – SEFARIM TODOROV

The most notorious and controversial defeat of Floyd Mayweather’s career came at the Atlanta Games themselves in August 1996.

Seemingly dominating Bulgarian Todorov – a vastly experienced ten-year amateur veteran with numerous medals – Mayweather didn’t get the decision despite being on home soil.

Todorov went on to the final, where he lost to Thailand’s Somluck Kamsing as Mayweather had to settle for bronze.

Briefly turning professional in 1998, Todorov couldn’t adapt to the paid code after so long in the amateurs.

He returned in 2015 in nothing but a money-making event off the back of his “win” over Mayweather.

Speaking about his losses years later to Club Shay Shay, Mayweather was philosophical about how it all went down.

“If I lost six fights all by one point, then there is something to that,” Mayweather said. “But I was fighting on the computer scoring system, so that was difficult.

“As far as how I looked at amateur boxing, it’s a learning program preparing you for the professional ranks if that’s what you choose to do.

“Am I happy with my amateur career? – Absolutely. Am I happy with the Bronze medal and not winning gold? – Absolutely.

