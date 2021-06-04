Heavyweight Jarrell Miller’s drug test failure record reportedly overtaken

June 4th, 2021

Heavyweight Jarrell Miller raised plenty of eyebrows when thrown out of a world title challenge against Anthony Joshua after testing positive for banned substances.

In total, “Big Baby” was found to have three substances in his system, ending any chance he had of taking Joshua’s belts.

The results came back with GW1516 from a VADA urine test conducted in March 2019. But later, HGH and IPO were both found.

At the time, Miller was branded the king of positive drug tests despite issuing a firm denial of any wrongdoing.

“I have never, ever willingly taken a steroid for performance-enhancing purposes,” Miller told Fight Network.

“Did I take something for healing properties, for injuries? Yes, I have. But to win a fight and during a training camp? No, I have never done that.

“Nobody can be more outraged than me. I’m the one that’s lost millions of dollars. I’m the one that’s had his career on the line.

“But I have to think about it with a straight mind. I have to figure it out. Sit down with my team. Get everything in order and get everything done in the right way.”

HEAVYWEIGHT BAN

Having already served a nine-month ban in 2014 when campaigning as a kickboxer, Miller’s reputation never recovered.

He’s due to be eligible for a return to the sport in early 2022. That’ due to having tested positive yet again in the run-up to a July 2020 comeback from the first misdemeanor.

Fast forward a year, and former light-heavyweight champion Jean Pascal has found a new benchmark in substances found.

According to Dan Rafael for Ring Magazine, Pascal has added a fourth illegal performance-enhancing drug to his haul.

JEAN PASCAL

Pascal already got dumped from the Floyd Mayweather card on Sunday night for a triple failure. The French-Canadian added one more for good measure since then.

Rafael, who also contributes to WBN, revealed: “Jarrell Miller before canceled Anthony Joshua failed drug tests for three banned substances (HGH, EPO, GW1516).

“But we have a new champ! Jean Pascal has failed tests for four PED before the canceled Badou Jack rematch: EPO, Drostanolone, Drostanolone metabolite, Epitrenbolone.

“What makes Pascal’s — or any — positive test for EPO so utterly damning is users can only take EPO via injection. Nothing accidental or unknowing about getting an injection, it seems to me,” he added.

The reaction to Pascal’s shocking discovery is damning. His reputation, like Miller’s, may never be wiped clean again.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.