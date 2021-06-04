Deontay Wilder brother Marsellos accepts Tommy Fury bout, awaits offer

June 4th, 2021

As WBN reported last week, a fight between the brothers of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is wanted for the July 24 trilogy undercard in Las Vegas.

Tommy Fury gave Marsellos a huge namedrop on a recent episode of the Queensberry Boxing “Lowdown Show,” confirming his interest in the clash.

Wilder has since responded, telling Fury to inform his team to send something official before mentioning his name in anger.

“Hey Tommy Fury, keep that same energy when you see me,” Marsellos posted on Facebook. “You’re speaking on my name, but your team ain’t sent me a god damn thing.

“I don’t do no capping. I’m a real-life entertainer, boy,” he added.

It’s not the first time the pair’s name got mentioned in the same breath. Ever since Fury turned professional, it seemed a no-brainer fight to make.

Given the rivalry between their older siblings and the worldwide fascination, Fury vs. Wilder on any level makes a whole lot of sense.

Fury, who fights this Saturday in his first contest against an opponent with a winning record, is talking up a good game.

“That fight would make headlines,” Fury said on Marsellos. “It would be a privilege to fight on Tyson’s undercard and both of us getting victories.

“I am up for that fight. I’m up for anything. I am over here training. I’m in shape, so whatever comes, I will be ready for anything. I’ll have a piece of [Marsellos Wilder]. I called him out before, and he never replied.”

DEONTAY WILDER REPEAT

Well, now he has. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Frank Warren makes the call.

“If his brother wants the same as Deontay got, then he can get it,” added Fury, referring to Tyson’s seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in February last year.

“If Marsellos Wilder is one of those [calling me out], then I will happily oblige.

“My advice for him would be to keep quiet and stay in America where he can try to help his brother recover from what Tyson did to him, fair and square.”

Furthermore, Tommy takes on Jordan Grant this Saturday night on the undercard of Daniel Dubois vs. Bogdan Dinu.