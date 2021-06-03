Omar Juarez to help Mario Barrios in preparation for Gervonta Davis

Team Juarez

Undefeated super lightweight world class prospect, Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (11-0, 5 KOS), has landed in the San Fransisco Bay Area to train alongside WBA Super Lightweight world champion, Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs).

Barrios is deep in training camp as he prepares for this upcoming showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis (24-0, 23 KOs), set to take place on June 26, 2021, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, live on SHOWTIME PPV.

“Mario Barrios is a great friend and it’s an honor to be invited to his training camp,” said Juarez, who resides in Brownsville, Texas, but trains in San Antonio with Rick Nunez, who also works with Barrios.

“I’m here to train along side of Barrios and learn what it’s like to be in a world class training camp.”

Juarez, who fights under the PBC banner, is coming off his most impressive win when he dominated Elias Damian Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs) over 10-rounds, a bout that was shown nationally on FOX.

“I’m learning a lot and I feel I can push him during drills,” Juarez continued. “My goal is to soak up as much knowledge as possible, while getting Barrios mentally ready for anything Davis will bring.”