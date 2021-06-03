The Queen behind Nonito Donaire’s all-time spot next to Manny Pacquiao

June 3rd, 2021

Nonito Donaire had several people to thank in the wake of his impressive world title victory after receiving well-wishes from none other than Manny Pacquiao.

“The Filipino Flash” now sits undisputedly behind Pacquiao as the second-best boxer hailing from the great fighting nation of the Philippines.

One of those receiving praise from Donaire, alongside the usual TV network and sponsor mentions, was the most important of all to him.

A particular post went to his ever-present wife and the love of his life, Rachel.

Taking on training duties and inserting her military background into his regime, Rachel was a constant by the side of her husband’s bid to regain the world-bantamweight title at the age of 38.

There’s no doubting she made a huge difference. “The Knockout Queen” also become the first woman in history to win the new WBC Trainer’s belt for her achievement.

Donaire was emphatic in his praise for Rachel after the celebrations died down.

“Thank you to God, the Universe, the Archangels for protecting me, my ancestors for giving me everything needed for tonight’s victory.

“To Richard Schaeffer, thank you for always believing in me. And to Tom Brown Promotion and PBC, thank you for your belief in me.

“To Showtime, your support has always made me want to show up. To WBC, thank you for giving me the chance to prove what I can still do in the ring.

“Mizuno, you have always given me the best gear. Thank you for your endless support.

“Everlast: Wearing your gloves always takes me to victory. Box bands: You came so perfect to help me improve my speed. To Givans Taekwondo and Boxing, thank you for supporting us and giving us an isolated home to train.

“Archer Tactical: Thank you for your endless support and belief in me being a WARRIOR.

“To my team: We DID IT! Singer, Gerry, Bazzel, Tony, and Healer. You guys, we’re making history, and it’s because you are in my corner.

“To my friends and fans: This was for all your support! You guys are unwavering, and your energy pushed me through.

“To my boys, Jarel and Logan: Thank you for being patient with Papa. I love you so much, and I can’t wait to spend time with you.

Lastly, to my wife, Rachel. You are the head trainer, you are the strength trainer, you are strategy, you are my voice my everything. We did it, my queen.

“Lastly, to my wife, Rachel. You are the head trainer. You are the strength trainer. Also, you are strategy. You are my voice, my everything. We did it, my queen.”

He later added on Instagram: “I wanna give the biggest shoutout to the first-ever female head trainer to coach a World champion.

“And the new WBC champion trainer belt recipient [Rachel Donaire].”

“Throughout camp, we had numerous conversations on strategy and also shifting or changing strategy as to how she sees it would work.

“Not only that, she helped me to be able to perform best inside the ring by pushing me with all the strength and conditioning and speed and agility drills.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

Of course, holding a special bond with his wife, but there’s also a friendship with Manny Pacquiao that grows closer as the pair continue to defy Father Time.

At 42, Pacquiao will take on the best welterweight in the world on August 21st. The last time Pacquiao took on age and won against Keith Thurman in July 2019, Donaire was ringside to witness.

Mingling with fans backstage at the MGM Grand and on fight night, Donaire showed his support for Pacquiao just as the “Pacman” did for the Oubaali fight.

“Congrats, Nonito Donaire, on a huge KO win! The oldest WBC bantamweight champion in history. Still living up to your nickname, the Flash!”

No doubting that Donaire will be heading to Las Vegas this summer for Pacquiao vs. Spence.

WBN would like to congratulate Nonito and Rachel Donaire on their significant victory, which marked a return to the WBN P4P Top 10.