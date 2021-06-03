Floyd Mayweather CEO brands undercard steroids drug tester “a disgrace”

June 3rd, 2021

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe breathed a sigh of relief this week when Badou Jack was kept on the undercard of the boxing legend’s comeback.

Mayweather returns this Sunday, even if it less than whets the appetite. However, boxing fans were looking forward to a rematch between Jack and Jean Pascal.

That was until Pascal was dropped from the bill after VADA allegedly found three separate steroids in a test sample.

Undefeated Venezuelan Dervin Colina has been drafted in to replace the former world champion. Colina is 15-0 and has been campaigning as low as 168 pounds after turning professional as a cruiserweight.

Ellerbe is pleased to have worked things out but was disappointed in Pascal and made his feelings clear.

“[I’m] Very happy Badou Jack will still fight on 6 Jun despite the disgusting actions by Pascal,” declared Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man.

Jack had unleashed an outburst of his own, accusing another of his opponents – Lucian Bute, of doing similar.

“This wasn’t the first time this happened to me. Lucian Bute took steroids for our fight & now Jean Pascal.

“Are you so scared of a fair fight with me that y’all need to take steroids to fight me?”

Bute responded to Jack with a firm denial of any wrongdoing, as Pascal did into the bargain.

“I did NOT take steroids then or ever,” said Bute. “And I have been tested all thru my career.

“I was the victim of a tainted supplement, and I proved it to the boxing world. My fans packed arenas for years to see me.”

“You are pathetic to call me a coward,” he concluded.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CARD

Despite the controversy, Jack has to refocus his mind on the job at hand. That would be ending Colina’s perfect record and pushing on towards another world title.

A victory could lead to Artur Beterbiev or Joe Smith Jr. at some point shortly before “The Ripper” begins to think about when to hang up his gloves.

At the age of 37, Jack may only have a limited shelf life left and can ill afford any slip-ups whatsoever.

