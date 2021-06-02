Floyd Mayweather exhibition: It may only take one punch to end it

June 2nd, 2021

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather heads into his forthcoming event a nailed-on favorite – it may even take a single punch to end it.

Contrary to some reports, Mayweather won’t be involved in any battle, even if the vlogger opposite believes he’s a boxer.

Showtime PPV took over broadcasting duties and immediately began the process of drumming up support. But a fight this isn’t.

Mayweather’s YouTuber opponent is getting the all-star boxing treatment for any SHO PVV headlining show. In reality, he has no business participating in it.

Sadly, professional fighters dream of featuring on Showtime Pay Per Views. However, this guy gets his chance despite not being able to box to any decent standard.

Solely due to his social media following, the pretender will take center stage and earn a massive paycheck in a shocking scenario.

The only saving grace for true boxing fans is that Mayweather will be in a bonafide event on SHO, taking the build-up semi-seriously if not training correctly.

An air of caution for Mayweather, though, is that he won’t be able to hang around in the ring as he did with Conor McGregor.

Everyone will be expecting a first-round knockout. Anything less than that will be a failure.

If Mayweather can end it in a solitary one-punch KO at any stage of the match-up, which is entirely possible, that would be a saving grace.

But he has to obliterate this pretender and in refined style.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER PRESSURE

Carrying Conor McGregor for ten rounds is off the table for this one. Mayweather has to be clinical, even at 44 years of age.

Becoming a grandfather and taking it easy away from the sport needs to be wiped from his memory. Floyd has to take out the “influencer” as fast as possible.

For every second that ticks by, Mayweather will lose his ability to sell any future PPV shows. Even his legacy could be in question.

It’s that serious, even if the actual combat won’t be anywhere near worth the multi-million dollar checks they cash.

One punch, one minute, or one round, the pressure is seriously on Floyd Mayweather for this one.

Not because he’s under threat, but because Mayweather was to do the world a favor. Floyd has to end this ability to hoodwink fans into lining undeserving pockets.

Let’s hope it happens for all our sakes. Fingers crossed.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.