YouTuber sparred boxer before steroids shock on Floyd Mayweather card

June 1st, 2021

It has since emerged that the YouTuber headlining opposite Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night trained alongside Jean Pascal in the run-up to their fight.

Firstly, the vlogger, gamer, and prank presenter in question spent time in camp alongside the former world champion in Puerto Rico.

At the time, Pascal was impressed by the novice. This praise comes despite many doubts over his ability to compete with a master like Mayweather.

“First of all, it’s not a circus because any boxer who trains to get into a ring deserves our respect,” Pascal told Radio Canada. “Boxing is a very difficult sport. It’s like going to war.

“You never know what’s going to happen, and you never know if you’re going to come back.

“The reason [YouTuber] has all my respect is that right now, he’s training with me in Puerto Rico. He moved his training camp to Puerto Rico.

“I did sparring with him, and I can tell you that he impressed me. For a beginner, he is very good. He is very agile. He is versatile.”

Weeks later, Pascal was unceremoniously dumped from the card as Jack made a shocking announcement on social media.

Pascal has since denied any intentional wrongdoing.

“I am shocked and embarrassed,” Pascal stated. “I would never voluntarily take illegal substances.

“I’ve always fought for a clean sport and will continue to do so.”

Jack was not buying it in a follow-up over the weekend.

“’I would never voluntarily take illegal substances,’ Yeah right, he just injected three different steroids while sleeping,” pointed out Jack.

“I can’t even pronounce these steroids he took: Drostanolone, Drostanolone metabolite, and Epitrenbolone.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER EMBARRASSMENT

It’s an embarrassing situation to arise as Floyd Mayweather prepares to climb back between the ropes for the first time in two and a half years.

The five-weight legend’s last effort was a first-round demolition of kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Many predict his next fight could end even earlier than that.